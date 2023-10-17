Errard Nathalie

Nathalie Errard has been appointed SVP Head of Europe and NATO Affairs of Airbus at the beginning of 2012. Prior to this position, Nathalie served as SVP Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication in charge of the financial communication of the group from April 2008 to the beginning of 2012. She had been in the investor relations department since the end of 2005. Nathalie began her career as an external auditor with PriceWaterhouse in 1995. She joined the Mergers & Acquisitions team of Aérospatiale in 1998 to participate in the merger with Matra and the creation of EADS (previous name of Airbus). From mid-2000 to the end of 2005, Nathalie held several positions in mergers & acquisitions and business development at Technicolor in France and in the U.S. Her major projects included: doubling of revenues at the California subsidiary; establishment of a TV manufacturing joint-venture with TCL of China; and disposal of the cathode ray tube business to the Indian company Videocon. Nathalie served also as Head of Thomson’s Europe & Asia Corporate Audit. Nathalie holds a degree from France’s Institut Mines Télécom-Business