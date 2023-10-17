Schizophrenia Market is Expected to Showcase a Significant Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies - Otsuka, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, Sunivion, PsychoGenics, Neurocrine Biosciences, Takeda, Lyndra, Cerevel

The schizophrenia market is expected to grow significantly owing to an increase in the patient pool due to changes in lifestyle, an increase in the incidence of various addictions, the expected entry of emerging products with a deeper penetration in the schizophrenia market, etc.

The schizophrenia market is expected to grow significantly owing to an increase in the patient pool due to changes in lifestyle, an increase in the incidence of various addictions, the expected entry of emerging products with a deeper penetration in the schizophrenia market, etc.

DelveInsight’s Schizophrenia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, schizophrenia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted schizophrenia market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Schizophrenia Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the schizophrenia market size was found to be USD 8.6 billion in 2021 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2021 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. As per DelveInsight estimates, in the year 2021, the total prevalent cases of Schizophrenia were ~6.2 million cases in the 7MM. In the 7MM, the highest number of prevalent cases of schizophrenia were observed in the US.

cases in the 7MM. In the 7MM, the highest number of prevalent cases of schizophrenia were observed in the US. Leading schizophrenia companies such as Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim, Karuna Therapeutics, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Merck, SyneuRx International (Taiwan) Corp, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Sunivion, PsychoGenics, Neurocrine Biosciences, Takeda, Minerva Neurosciences, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc., Newron Pharmaceuticals, Lyndra Therapeutics, Pharmaceuticals Laboratories, Cerevel Therapeutics, and others are developing novel schizophrenia drugs that can be available in the schizophrenia market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel schizophrenia drugs that can be available in the schizophrenia market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for schizophrenia treatment include Brexpiprazole, ICLEPERTIN (BI-425809), KarXT (Xanomeline-Trospium), NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), MK-5720, NaBen, Brilaroxazine (RP-5063), ULOTARONT (SEP-363856), LUVADAXISTAT (NBI 1165844/TAK 831), Roluperidone (MIN-101), BXCL501 80, TV-44749, Evenamide (NW-3509/NW-3509A), LYN-005 (risperidone, weekly), OKEDI (risperidone ISM), Emraclidine (CVL-231), and others.

Schizophrenia Overview

Schizophrenia is a serious mental disorder that significantly impairs a person’s cognitive functions, emotional regulation, decision-making abilities, and interpersonal relationships. Its origins are multifaceted, arising from a complex interplay of genetic and environmental factors. Individuals with a family history of psychosis are at a higher risk of developing schizophrenia. Symptoms of schizophrenia can vary from person to person and typically fall into three primary categories: psychotic, negative, and cognitive. Negative symptoms encompass a lack of motivation, diminished interest in daily activities, social withdrawal, emotional expression difficulties, and impaired overall functioning. Diagnosis of schizophrenia requires the exclusion of other mental health conditions and confirmation that the symptoms are not a result of substance use, medication, or a medical ailment. Diagnosing schizophrenia involves several diagnostic procedures, such as a physical examination, blood tests, and various screenings like CT scans, MRIs, as well as psychiatric evaluations utilizing assessment scales like PANSS, CGI, SANS, and more.





Schizophrenia Epidemiology Segmentation

The schizophrenia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current schizophrenia patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The schizophrenia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Schizophrenia Prevalent Cases

Total Schizophrenia Diagnosed Cases

Schizophrenia Gender-specific Cases

Schizophrenia Severity-specific Cases

Schizophrenia Age-specific Treated Cases

Schizophrenia Treated Cases

Schizophrenia Treatment Market

While there is no cure for schizophrenia, the primary objectives of treatment revolve around alleviating symptoms and preventing relapses. Schizophrenia necessitates ongoing treatment, even after symptom remission. A combination of medications and psychosocial therapy is typically employed to effectively manage the condition. In severe cases, hospitalization may be required. The pharmacological approach plays a pivotal role in treating schizophrenia, offering a range of mono and combination therapies. Antipsychotic medications are the foremost choice among psychotropic agents for schizophrenia treatment. In specific patient cohorts, treatment strategies may involve a combination of neuroleptics and antiepileptics.

Second-generation antipsychotic (SGA) medications are generally preferred due to their lower risk of severe side effects compared to first-generation antipsychotics (FGAs). FGAs carry a higher likelihood of causing significant neurological side effects, including the potential development of a potentially reversible movement disorder known as tardive dyskinesia.

Treatment options for schizophrenia encompass a range of approaches, including medication (antipsychotics), psychological counseling, social support, cognitive behavioral therapy, and electroconvulsive therapy (ECT). While existing antipsychotic medications primarily focus on alleviating positive symptoms by targeting dopamine modulation, they often leave patients with persistent negative and cognitive symptoms. Ongoing research, coupled with a deeper understanding of the causes and mechanisms of schizophrenia, is paving the way for the creation of innovative therapies to enhance schizophrenia management and fill these existing gaps.

Key Schizophrenia Therapies and Companies

Brexpiprazole: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc./H. Lundbeck A/S

ICLEPERTIN (BI-425809): Boehringer Ingelheim

KarXT (Xanomeline-Trospium): Karuna Therapeutics

NUPLAZID (pimavanserin): Acadia Pharmaceuticals

MK-5720: Merck

NaBen: SyneuRx International (Taiwan) Corp

Brilaroxazine (RP-5063): Reviva Pharmaceuticals

ULOTARONT (SEP-363856): Sunivion/PsychoGenics/Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

LUVADAXISTAT (NBI 1165844/TAK 831): Neurocrine Biosciences/Takeda

Roluperidone (MIN-101): Minerva Neurosciences

BXCL501 80: BioXcel Therapeutics Inc

TV-44749: Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc.

Evenamide (NW-3509/NW-3509A): Newron Pharmaceuticals

LYN-005 (risperidone, weekly): Lyndra Therapeutics

OKEDI (risperidone ISM): Pharmaceuticals Laboratories

Emraclidine (CVL-231): Cerevel Therapeutics

Schizophrenia Market Dynamics

The dynamics of schizophrenia are anticipated to change in the coming years. The rising trend in the adoption of long-acting injectable (LAI) antipsychotic medications is a primary catalyst for the expansion of the global market for schizophrenia drugs. The World Health Organization’s Comprehensive Mental Health Action Plan for the period 2013-2030 is set to contribute significantly to promoting mental health awareness and facilitating access to high-quality and affordable care for mental health disorders, aiming to reach an additional 100 million people.

Furthermore, the schizophrenia pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of schizophrenia, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the schizophrenia market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the schizophrenia market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the schizophrenia market. The current therapeutic options are burdened by adverse effects such as weight gain, sedation, and abnormal movement disorders. This leads to a staggering 74% of patients discontinuing their medications within 18 months. The schizophrenia market expansion could be hindered by factors like the growing availability of generic alternatives and the imminent patent expirations of approved therapies, which might result in a decrease in the schizophrenia market revenue.

Moreover, schizophrenia treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the schizophrenia market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the schizophrenia market growth.

Schizophrenia Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Schizophrenia Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Schizophrenia Market Size in 2021 USD 8.6 Billion Key Schizophrenia Companies Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim, Karuna Therapeutics, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Merck, SyneuRx International (Taiwan) Corp, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Sunivion, PsychoGenics, Neurocrine Biosciences, Takeda, Minerva Neurosciences, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc., Newron Pharmaceuticals, Lyndra Therapeutics, Pharmaceuticals Laboratories, Cerevel Therapeutics, and others Key Schizophrenia Therapies Brexpiprazole, ICLEPERTIN (BI-425809), KarXT (Xanomeline-Trospium), NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), MK-5720, NaBen, Brilaroxazine (RP-5063), ULOTARONT (SEP-363856), LUVADAXISTAT (NBI 1165844/TAK 831), Roluperidone (MIN-101), BXCL501 80, TV-44749, Evenamide (NW-3509/NW-3509A), LYN-005 (risperidone, weekly), OKEDI (risperidone ISM), Emraclidine (CVL-231), and others

Scope of the Schizophrenia Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Schizophrenia current marketed and emerging therapies

Schizophrenia current marketed and emerging therapies Schizophrenia Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Schizophrenia Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Schizophrenia Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Schizophrenia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Schizophrenia Market Key Insights 2. Schizophrenia Market Report Introduction 3. Schizophrenia Market Overview at a Glance 4. Schizophrenia Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Schizophrenia Treatment and Management 7. Schizophrenia Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Schizophrenia Marketed Drugs 10. Schizophrenia Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Schizophrenia Market Analysis 12. Schizophrenia Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

