Trout coming to RAPP Park in Shenandoah this Saturday

SHENANDOAH - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is partnering with Optimal Aquafeed and Page County Conservation Board to stock rainbow trout at 9 a.m. this Saturday, October 21 in RAPP Park, outside Shenandoah.

Approximately 750 rainbow trout ranging from 0.75 lbs to 4.0 lbs. from Optimal Aquafeed will be stocked by Iowa DNR staff in a small borrow pit on the RAPP Park property. A second stocking of approximately 500 rainbow trout is planned for November.

Anglers must have a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10.

Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit. The child can buy a trout fee which will allow them to catch their own limit of five trout.

This is the third year of this successful partnership that provides a unique fishing opportunity to southwest Iowa anglers.