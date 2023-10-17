More than $3 million in REAP grants approved during October Natural Resource Commission meeting

The Natural Resource Commission of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources approved 22 Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) grants during its October meeting. The grants totaled more than $3 million.

Established in 1989, the Resource Enhancement and Protection program has funded nearly $389 million for city, county and state park projects that have included water quality improvements, habitat protection, roadside prairies, historical development and conservation education.

The following grants were approved at the Oct. 12 meeting.

REAP City Parks & Open Spaces

Small Cities Category

City of Hills, Songbird Sanctuary Park - $50,000

City of Winthrop, Winthrop City Park Enhancement - $50,000

City of Dunlap, Pleasant View Trailhead and Park Improvements - $75,000

City of Springville, Emmons Park Phase Three Expansion - $75,000

City of Conrad, Conrad South Main Trail Extension - $35,054

Medium Cities Category

City of Lisbon, Pleasant Grove Heritage Park Prairie Reconstruction - $11,900

City of Perry, Frog Creek Campground Land Acquisition - $100,000

City of Fairfield, Pleasant Lake Habitat Restoration - $71,903

City of Monticello, Monticello Hwy 151 Trail Expansion Phase I - $75,000

City of Grimes, Wallace Farm Park - $125,000

City of Milford, Clay County Connection Phase II - $75,000

City of Eldora, Memorial Park Trail Connecting the Iowa River Valley - $75,000

City of Polk City, Connecting the Neal Smith Trail to the High Trestle Trail - $100,000

City of Fort Madison, Connecting Fort Madison Phase IV 48th Street Connector - $50,326

Large Cities Category

City of West Des Moines Parks & Recreation, Raccoon River Greenway 1st Street River Access - $200,000

City of Des Moines, Gray’s Lake Park Paddle Craft Marina Development - $300,000

City of Iowa City, Ashton House Project GREEN Gardens - $200,000

City of Urbandale, Walnut Creek Regional Park - $150,000

City of Ottumwa, Trail Connector into Ottumwa Park - $81,176

REAP County Conservation Boards

Pottawattamie County Conservation Board, Hitchcock Nature Center Addition - $450,000

Dickinson County Conservation Board, Little Sioux Savanna Addition - $300,000

Private Public Cost-Share

Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, McCoy Wildlife Management Area Addition - $240,000

Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, Sweet Marsh Wildlife Management Area Addition - $172,875

To learn more about REAP, consider attending a local REAP assembly. REAP assemblies are held across the state every two years, and are a great opportunity for local citizens to learn more about REAP, work with like-minded citizens who are also interested in natural resource work, and share ideas on how REAP can work better for your county or community.

Attendees have the chance to identify opportunities for regional projects, and review and recommend changes in policies, programs and funding. Dates, location and time for the 10 remaining assemblies in October are available at www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/ REAP/REAP-Public- Participation/REAP-Regional- Assemblies.

Delegates elected from each region during the fall assemblies will attend the statewide REAP Congress in January 2024, in Des Moines. Regional priorities will be voted on by the entire REAP Congress and sent to the Governor and legislature. Through this process, Iowans help preserve Iowa’s rich and diverse natural environment for generations.

Check out www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/ REAP/Projects-by-County to discover REAP projects across Iowa. For more information about REAP, go to www.iowadnr.gov/reap