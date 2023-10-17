More than $3 million in REAP grants approved during October Natural Resource Commission meeting
The Natural Resource Commission of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources approved 22 Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) grants during its October meeting. The grants totaled more than $3 million.
Established in 1989, the Resource Enhancement and Protection program has funded nearly $389 million for city, county and state park projects that have included water quality improvements, habitat protection, roadside prairies, historical development and conservation education.
The following grants were approved at the Oct. 12 meeting.
REAP City Parks & Open Spaces
Small Cities Category
- City of Hills, Songbird Sanctuary Park - $50,000
- City of Winthrop, Winthrop City Park Enhancement - $50,000
- City of Dunlap, Pleasant View Trailhead and Park Improvements - $75,000
- City of Springville, Emmons Park Phase Three Expansion - $75,000
- City of Conrad, Conrad South Main Trail Extension - $35,054
Medium Cities Category
- City of Lisbon, Pleasant Grove Heritage Park Prairie Reconstruction - $11,900
- City of Perry, Frog Creek Campground Land Acquisition - $100,000
- City of Fairfield, Pleasant Lake Habitat Restoration - $71,903
- City of Monticello, Monticello Hwy 151 Trail Expansion Phase I - $75,000
- City of Grimes, Wallace Farm Park - $125,000
- City of Milford, Clay County Connection Phase II - $75,000
- City of Eldora, Memorial Park Trail Connecting the Iowa River Valley - $75,000
- City of Polk City, Connecting the Neal Smith Trail to the High Trestle Trail - $100,000
- City of Fort Madison, Connecting Fort Madison Phase IV 48th Street Connector - $50,326
Large Cities Category
- City of West Des Moines Parks & Recreation, Raccoon River Greenway 1st Street River Access - $200,000
- City of Des Moines, Gray’s Lake Park Paddle Craft Marina Development - $300,000
- City of Iowa City, Ashton House Project GREEN Gardens - $200,000
- City of Urbandale, Walnut Creek Regional Park - $150,000
- City of Ottumwa, Trail Connector into Ottumwa Park - $81,176
REAP County Conservation Boards
- Pottawattamie County Conservation Board, Hitchcock Nature Center Addition - $450,000
- Dickinson County Conservation Board, Little Sioux Savanna Addition - $300,000
Private Public Cost-Share
- Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, McCoy Wildlife Management Area Addition - $240,000
- Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, Sweet Marsh Wildlife Management Area Addition - $172,875
To learn more about REAP, consider attending a local REAP assembly. REAP assemblies are held across the state every two years, and are a great opportunity for local citizens to learn more about REAP, work with like-minded citizens who are also interested in natural resource work, and share ideas on how REAP can work better for your county or community.
Attendees have the chance to identify opportunities for regional projects, and review and recommend changes in policies, programs and funding. Dates, location and time for the 10 remaining assemblies in October are available at www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/
Delegates elected from each region during the fall assemblies will attend the statewide REAP Congress in January 2024, in Des Moines. Regional priorities will be voted on by the entire REAP Congress and sent to the Governor and legislature. Through this process, Iowans help preserve Iowa’s rich and diverse natural environment for generations.
Check out www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/