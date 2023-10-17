Submit Release
Iowa DNR to host open house on Lake Keomah improvement plans

OSKALOOSA -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting an open house to discuss renovation and improvement plans for Lake Keomah State Park, from 5:30 – 8 p.m. on Nov. 1, at the Lake Keomah Lodge. The public is invited to attend.

The DNR will share plans for a lake restoration project at Lake Keomah to improve water quality and recreational opportunities. Construction is tentatively scheduled to start fall 2024 and continue into spring 2026. Planned improvements include additional watershed practices to protect the lake, stabilizing the shoreline, dredging in targeted areas, upgrading the boat ramp and trail, and improving fish habitat.

The address for the state park is 2720 Keomah Lane, Oskaloosa.

