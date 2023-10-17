Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Theft of VSP cruiser and patrol rifle

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 23B4006554

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Lt. Christopher Barber

STATION: VSP Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: Between 2-4:40 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland City, Vermont

VIOLATION: Theft of VSP cruiser and patrol rifle

 

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating the theft of a VSP cruiser and a patrol rifle that was taken from the vehicle.

 

The cruiser was stolen from outside a residence in Rutland City between 2 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. The cruiser was subsequently located elsewhere in Rutland City, but the Sig Sauer patrol rifle that had been secured in the vehicle had been forcibly removed. The circumstances of the vehicle theft are under active investigation.

 

Surveillance video in the area captured images of the suspect carrying the rifle. A photo is attached to this release. Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or who might be able to assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101. Tips also can be provided online anonymously at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

No further details are currently available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

 

- 30 -

 

