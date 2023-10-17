Defence minister commits support for ties between Vietnamese, Cambodian armies

VIETNAM, October 17 -

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence always supports and creates the best conditions for cooperation between the Vietnamese and Cambodian armies, said Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang.

During a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday for Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces General Vong Pisen, Giang congratulated Cambodia on its achievements in internal and external affairs led by the Cambodian People’s Party over the past more than seven decades, especially the success of the seventh National Assembly election in July.

He believed that under the leadership of the Government and Prime Minister Hun Manet, Cambodia will score greater achievements in the near future, thus improving its position and role on the international stage.

Speaking highly of the outcomes of talks in the afternoon the same day between Pisen and Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyễn Tân Cương, Giang praised the extensive and effective cooperation in various areas between the two sides, particularly in personnel training, experience sharing, border protection, and mutual support at multilateral forums and mechanisms, notably those led by ASEAN.

He proposed that the Vietnamese and Cambodian armies seek new, practical and effective ways to contribute to improving the role of defence ties in the overall relationship between the two countries.

On the occasion, he invited leaders of the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence and army to the second Việt Nam International Defence Expo and celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People’s Army next year.

Pisen, for his part, expressed his profound gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, State, army and people for their significant support to Cambodia in the struggle against colonialism and imperialism, helping Cambodia escape from the genocide and rebuild its socio-economic infrastructure.

Impressed by events held by the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, including the Việt Nam International Defence Expo 2022, he affirmed that the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence and army would continue supporting activities held by Việt Nam in the coming time.

Earlier in the day, Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyễn Tân Cương has chaired an official reception ceremony for and held talks with visiting Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces in Hà Nội.

Welcoming his guest, Cương said the visit – which lasts from October 16 to 19 – will generate new momentum to further deepen the cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries. Agreeing with Cương, Vong Pisen expressed his belief that the trip will increase bilateral relations, friendship, and solidarity.

At the talks, both officers appreciated outcomes of joint work between their respective agencies and units since Cương's official visit to Cambodia in March last year. Such collaboration has been particularly prominent in delegation exchanges, defence policy dialogues at the deputy ministerial level, joint patrols, and the maintenance of various cooperation mechanisms.

They said border guard forces and military zones of both sides have collaborated well to ensure security and social order in the shared border areas, while an emphasis has been placed on educating the two peoples, particularly the younger generation, about the significance of solidarity and mutual support between the two countries and their armed forces.

In the time to come, both sides agreed to enhance their coordination to contribute to the sound development of friendly and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Cambodia. They will work to build reliable, effective, and substantial ties and coordinate to make recommendations on military and defence matters, thereby reaffirming the position of such cooperation as one of the vital pillars in the relationship.

The host and guest also stressed their commitment to increasing delegation exchanges and making the best use of cooperative mechanisms and models such as joint patrols, annual conferences, military-civilian solidarity, and young officer exchanges.

Priority will be given to collaboration in personnel training, they said, adding that joint activities will be launched to serve the first Việt Nam-Cambodia-Laos border defence friendship exchange. — VNS