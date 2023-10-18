South Africa's Rising PopStar Stefan Benz Teams Up with Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's Producer for Electrifying Hit

I Won't Be Content by Stefan Benz

Grande. Bieber. Benz. Music producer Manny Mijares levels up with new South African teen sensation Stefan Benz on his latest hit single “I Won’t Be Content”.

You're Going to Hollywood” — Katy Perry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- His latest release, ‘No Content’, is set for an October 20 release and features Pop & RnB hit makers.

US Weekly called him “one of the hottest young rising stars to watch in music right now” and he's also the “youngest kid in the history of South Africa to have a #1 Hit” (Jacaranda FM). With an origin story akin to the Biebs first blowing up on YouTube, Stefan Benz honed his musical craft with low-key cover songs that flipped the script on songs like Ed Sheeran’s ‘The A Team’ and Harry Styles’ ‘Falling’. Soon after Stefan was spotted at a talent competition in Long Beach by renowned record producer Manny Mijares (Dua Lipa, Kelly Rowland, Craig David, Musiq Soulchild).

Manny is also a producer and writer for L-Pop (Disney+), X Factor, and Dancing With The Stars, and has taken this South African kid and his whip-snapping Benz brand under his wing as he tours the US, building a larger, more dedicated fanbase.

This is what you do when you go all in on a musical talent so damn good. Stefan’s parents sold up everything and moved to LA so that their son could perform on American Idol. Manny’s smart move has been to match Stefan’s talent and his parent’s faith in their son’s musical abilities. Stefan’s appearance on American Idol impressed the judges and audience alike as he even taught Katie Perry his local language Afrikaans (“How do you say ‘You’re going to Hollywood?’”), causing her to ask Stefan, “Is this called World Idol now?”. Over a million likes and counting on TikTok for that video alone.

In ’24 Stefan Benz will be vibing with DJ TyeHollywood from iHeartRadio Los Angeles, touring schools, walking red carpets, opening events, and driving his whip all the way to the top! Stefan Benz’s new sound has been produced by one of Justin Bieber’s producers, KC Da Producer, and one of J Lo and Ariana Grande’s producers, Damon Sharp and Aubrey Mikel

*Keep a look out for his latest release, ‘No Content’, on all major streaming platforms, from October 20.