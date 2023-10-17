Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,915 in the last 365 days.

Structured Cabling Market to Cross USD 22.76 billion by 2031, Registering at a CAGR of 7.25%: Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Rapid infrastructure development in the communication industry and high demand for converged data centre solutions are likely to fuel the market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global structured cabling market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 7.25% from 2021 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 22.76 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for structured cabling is expected to close at US$ 13.0 billion.

Increasing demand for data centre services has led to the expansion and constructing of data centres, driving the growth of structured cabling with efficient data transmission, connectivity, and scalability.

Rapid growth in developing communication infrastructure, surging demand for upgrading the infrastructure due to the growing number of subscribers in the telecom sector, who consistently need high-speed Internet connection. This factor is responsible for the growth of the structured cabling market.

The growing demand for high-speed internet access in homes and businesses has stimulated investments in structured cabling to support broadband and fiber optic connectivity. The a growing need for reliable and high-speed data connections at homes and remote work locations, fuelling the structured cabling market growth across the globe

Request Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=6823

The rapid expansion of the telecommunications sector, including the deployment of 5G networks, requires robust and high-capacity cabling systems to support the increased demand for data and communication services. The increasing development of smart city initiatives, which aim to enhance urban infrastructure, public services, and connectivity, has led to increased investments in structured cabling.

Competitive Landscape

Key providers of structured cabling are focused on designing cost-effective structured cablings to attract more customers. Other key developments in the global structured cabling market have been highlighted below:

Key players operating in the global structured cabling market are

  • Nexans S.A
  • CommScope
  • Panduit Corp.
  • Legrand
  • Corning Inc.
  • Belden, Inc.
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemon
  • Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
  • Reichle & De-Massari AG

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • As of 2022, the structured cabling market was valued at US$ 12.1 billion
  • By cable type, the Category 5E segment enjoys high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.
  • Based on industry vertical, the IT & telecommunication segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Enquiry Before Buying this Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=6823

Structured Cabling Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

  • The increase in the need for high-speed data transmission and the rise in the use of broadband are expanding the fiber optic systems network and, consequently, fueling the structured cabling market growth across the globe.
  • Rapid industrialization, infrastructure development activities, and the growing IT & telecommunication sector are likely to drive the global structured cabling market.
  • The growing technological advances and innovations in cabling technology, such as Cat 6A, Cat 8, and fiber optics, have enabled higher data transmission speeds and greater bandwidth capacity.

Structured Cabling Market– Regional Analysis

  • North America accounts for the largest global structured cabling market share. Increasing adoption of technology, modernization, rising demand for high-speed Internet connectivity, and digitalization are boosting North America's global structured cabling market. Factors responsible for major market share are growth & development in the construction industry and increasing adoption of smart homes.
  • Asia Pacific is expected to account for a substantial share of the structured cabling market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and the expansion of data centers and smart cities have driven substantial growth in the structured cabling market in the region. The implementation of 5G technology has further increased the demand for high-speed cabling. Growing IT and telecommunications sectors and government initiatives like Digital India have propelled investments in structured cabling systems in India.

Key Developments in the Structured cabling Market

  • In a collaborative effort, Oracle Labs partnered with CommScope to upgrade its network infrastructure in November 2022 in Broomfield, Colorado. The selection of CommScope's SYSTIMAX copper and fiber-structured cabling systems enabled Oracle Labs to significantly enhance its throughput capacity from 300 gigabytes to an impressive 1.2 terabytes.
  • CommScope has made several strategic acquisitions to expand its portfolio, including the acquisition of ARRIS International to strengthen its position in broadband networks and video delivery. They have also launched innovative solutions such as high-speed fiber cabling.

Structured Cabling Market – Key Segments

Solution Type

  • Product
  • Service
  • Software

Cable Type

  • Category 5E
  • Category 6
  • Category 6A
  • Others (Category 7, Category 7A, etc.)

Industry Verticals

  • IT & Telecommunication
  • Residential & Commercial
  • Government & Education
  • Automotive & Transportation
  • Industrial
  • Others (BFSI, Healthcare, etc.)

Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South America

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=6823&ltype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com    
Blog: https://tmrblog.com    
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Structured Cabling Market to Cross USD 22.76 billion by 2031, Registering at a CAGR of 7.25%: Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more