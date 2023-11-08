John Seagrave of Barron Financial Group Recognized in Hartford Business Journal's "Top 40 Under 40"
John Seagrave's "Top 40 Under 40" & "Best Financial Advisor" Nod Highlights Barron Financials' Commitment to Excellence and Community Impact
He’s an indispensable part of Barron Financial Group, and his efforts have been pivotal in doubling our assets under management to over $100 million since his arrival in 2017”TORRINGTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Seagrave, Partner at Barron Financial Group LLP, has been named one of the Hartford Business Journal’s "Top 40 Under 40" for 2023. Additionally, Barron Financial Group received the 2023 Reader's Choice Award for “Best Financial Advisor” from the Republican American.*
— Jim Thibault, Managing Partner
Every year, Hartford Business Journal selects 40 of the most promising young professionals who demonstrate remarkable leadership. With over 150 nominees this year, the competition was fierce.
"John’s recognition is incredibly well-deserved. He’s an indispensable part of Barron Financial Group, and his efforts have been pivotal in doubling our assets under management to over $100 million since his arrival in 2017," said Jim Thibault, Managing Partner at Barron Financial Group.
The accolades don't stop there. Barron Financial Group also proudly takes home the Reader's Choice Award for "Best Financial Advisor", cementing its reputation for exceptional service and expertise.
At 35, Seagrave, a resident of Burlington, has been with Barron Financial for six years. A former marketer turned CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, Seagrave's career pivot was driven by his passion for improving people's livelihoods.
"I feel honored to be part of this list and the Reader’s Choice Award. These recognitions are not just for me but for everyone who has been a part of my journey, from my colleagues at Barron to the communities we serve. Being in this business is about building trust and these awards add another layer of credibility," said John Seagrave.
Seagrave’s community involvement is also noteworthy. He serves on various nonprofit and chamber boards and is one of the brains behind “Stock the Shelves,” a grassroots initiative aimed at supporting food banks and soup kitchens in the area.
Outside work, Seagrave enjoys his time with his family in Burlington and tries to fit in a game of golf when possible.
About Barron Financial Group LLP
With offices in both Torrington and Burlington, CT, Barron Financial Group is a fee-only wealth management firm offering personalized financial solutions. The team focuses on bringing transparency and certified expertise to your financial well-being.
*Barron Financial does not have any influence over the criteria or the awarding of the awards but does subscribe and advertise in both of the publications.
