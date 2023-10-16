F&G biologists believe walleye are now established and reproducing in Lake Lowell

What’s wrong with walleye?

Walleye are nonnative in Idaho and are managed in a limited numbers of waters in the state because they can be harmful to other gamefish populations, take over popular fishing waters and lead to a decrease in fish available for anglers.

“Put simply, walleye are fish that voraciously eat other fish,” Butts said. “They are native to the Midwest where they rely on a prolific prey base that is just not present in Idaho waters – and that means they are instead going to prey on gamefish species, particularly panfish and trout, that are popular with anglers.”

In the West, it is not uncommon for walleye to eat themselves out of house and home in the long run. In waters where introduced walleye are not compatible with an existing fishery, walleye anglers might enjoy good fishing for a few years before the other shoe drops and the fishery becomes almost entirely composed of stunted, skinny walleye. This results in an unbalanced fishery that is equally unappealing to anglers who might have valued the panfish opportunity that previously existed there (or bass that relied on that prey base to grow to desirable sizes), as well as walleye anglers.

“These are the sort of things Fish and Game would weigh if we were considering introducing any new species to a fishery through the established, legal process – not just walleye,” Butts said. “It’s not something we would do without thorough consideration and forethought.

“When a highly invasive species is introduced to a water outside that established process, as walleye were in Lake Lowell, we are forced to dedicate a lot of resources towards assessing the impact on the existing fishery, and unfortunately, most of our anglers are robbed of the opportunity to weigh in on the matter.”

Lake Lowell isn’t a fit for walleye, but control strategies are limited

Fish and Game provides walleye in a few, carefully selected reservoirs that are in closed systems so the fish can’t migrate into other waters, and where walleye are suitable for those bodies of water.

“Fish and Game doesn’t view walleye as ‘bad fish,’” Butts added. “But we do want to ensure that they are only in places where they are compatible with existing fisheries.”

Walleye have migrated from neighboring states through river systems, and they can use canals and other waterways to migrate from one location to another. That’s a major reason why Lake Lowell specifically is a bad place for an established walleye population.

“Most of the year, Lake Lowell is an open source to the Snake River through the canal systems,” Butts said. “In theory, these fish could reach the Snake and go downstream into the Hells Canyon Complex of reservoirs and even below Hells Canyon itself, which is a major migration corridor for salmon and steelhead. They could also move up into the tributaries, including the Boise River.”

In addition to walleye being able to move into new areas on their own from Lake Lowell, having another established population of walleye creates a new source for irresponsible people to illegally transport this highly predatory species to other, unconnected waters. Unfortunately, this is a known and confirmed issue within the Southwest Region. Fish and Game confirmed last year that a walleye caught in Lake Cascade was illegally introduced from another body of water using microchemistry analysis. (LINK)

“Having a source water within the region could compound the issue and make it easier for irresponsible people to move these fish to places they shouldn’t be,” Butts said.

What it means for the Lake Lowell fishery itself

How might an established walleye population affect the Lake Lowell fishery itself? Frankly, fisheries staff don’t know at this point.

“What we do know is that Lake Lowell is a forage fish-limited system, and it ebbs and flows with good and bad water years,” Butts said.

The condition of largemouth bass, which is the primary species Fish and Game manages for at Lake Lowell, fluctuate according to the number of forage fish available. Walleye add another competitor to the mix that are likely directly compete with bass for a variable forage base, but how that will ultimately play out remains to be seen.