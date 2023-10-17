Indiana’s Premier Mental Health and Co-occurring Disorders Program Helps Individuals Struggling with Mental Health

The team at First City Mental Health Center in Kokomo, Indiana

For those looking for alcohol and drug addiction and mental health treatment, First City Mental Health Center, located in Kokomo, Indiana offers these services.

KOKOMO, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- First City Mental Health Center introduces a full suite of mental health and addiction treatment services in the wake of increased drug use and overdose deaths; a record the “Hoosier State” has ever experienced. The state’s death toll from drug overdoses is now around 3,000 per year and not slowing down any time soon. The center, located at 507 North Armstrong Street, Kokomo, Indiana 46901, offers inpatient and outpatient mental health and drug and alcohol treatment for co-occurring disorders. The program has plans to expand given the climate of the industry as more demand for treatment increases.According to the CDC, the number of drug overdose deaths in the US rose from 48,126 in January 2015 to 106,840 in January 2022. In Indiana, as of 2021 Q3, the opioid dispensation rate was 179.4 per 1,000 population. In 2021, about 16.1% of total treatment admissions had reported prescription opioid use as a primary, secondary or tertiary substance, where 7% of episodes had reported prescription opioid as primary substance. Consequently, there were 2,316 deaths due to drug poisoning in 2020 [621 deaths from previous year] with age adjusted rate of 36.6 per 100k population (IDOH, 2021).“Our life-saving services help individuals in need, as we have been experiencing a high demand for inpatient detox and residential treatment. Many of our staff members are in recovery so they understand the process and what our patients are going through,” says Jacqueline Lazzaro, Executive Director. “Getting professional help by licensed providers and support staff that are in recovery is crucial because you can’t do it alone.”First City Mental Health Center provides many addiction treatment services, including medically monitored detox, residential care, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient and inpatient care, and specialty services like life skills counseling, expressive arts, and family programming. For individuals struggling with both substance use disorders and mental health, the co-occurring disorder treatment program is a good fit for those struggling with mood and thoughts disorders like depression, anxiety, PTSD/trauma, bipolar disorders and schizoaffective disorders concurrently.First City Mental Health Center is a refuge for those struggling. Please call for more information today (877) 679-2964.

Photos of our inpatient and outpatient mental health and addiction treatment program in Kokomo, Indiana.