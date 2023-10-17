Collegiate Cleaners Continues Legacy of Excellence with Grand Opening of New Location in River Oaks

Collegiate Cleaners New Location in River Oaks Collegiate Cleaners River Oaks New Location New Location in River Oaks

Collegiate Cleaners Continues Legacy of Excellence after 75 years.

Let Life Unfold, We'll Handle the Dirt” — Collegiate Cleaners

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collegiate Cleaners, a distinguished luxury dry cleaner with a history of over 75 years in the Houston area, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its new location in River Oaks. As a family-owned business with an unwavering commitment to quality and personal service, Collegiate Cleaners has become synonymous with exceptional care for fine garments.

For generations, Collegiate Cleaners has been a trusted name in the Houston community, known for its dedication to preserving the quality and integrity of high-end clothing. With the opening of the new River Oaks location, the legacy continues, promising an elevated level of service and convenience for the discerning clientele.

"We are excited to expand our presence with the opening of our River Oaks location," said Greg Hazlewood, Owner of Collegiate Cleaners. "As a family-owned business, we take great pride in our heritage of providing the utmost care and attention to every garment. Our new location in River Oaks will allow us to serve our valued customers with even greater convenience and excellence."

Collegiate Cleaners specializes in the care of fine garments, from couture pieces to delicate fabrics and formal attire. The team's meticulous attention to detail and extensive expertise ensure that every item entrusted to them is handled with the utmost care.

What truly sets Collegiate Cleaners apart is its unwavering commitment to personal service. Their highly trained staff takes the time to understand the unique requirements of each garment and customer, ensuring that every client receives tailored solutions and a genuinely personalized experience.

In addition to unmatched quality and personal service, Collegiate Cleaners offers a range of conveniences for its customers. Both Collegiate Cleaner locations feature a free pickup and delivery service, allowing busy professionals and families to enjoy the luxury of having their dry cleaning picked up and dropped off at their doorstep. Collegiate Cleaners also provides a 24-hour drop station at the River Oaks location for added convenience. Customers can drop off their garments at any time, day or night, making it easier than ever to fit dry cleaning into their busy schedules.

To celebrate the grand opening, Collegiate Cleaners River Oaks location is offering a special promotion for new customers. Those who bring in their first order will receive a generous 25% off of their dry cleaning services, providing an excellent opportunity to experience the exceptional quality and personal attention Collegiate Cleaners is renowned for. [Offer expires November 6, 2023]

Collegiate Cleaners invites the community to visit their new River Oaks location at 2360 W. Alabama, Houston, TX 77098, and experience the dedication to quality and personal service that has defined them for over seven decades.

About Collegiate Cleaners: Collegiate Cleaners is a family-owned luxury dry cleaning business proudly serving the Houston area for over 75 years. Specializing in fine garments, the company has built a reputation for its unmatched commitment to quality and personal service. With the opening of their new River Oaks location, Collegiate Cleaners continues to provide the highest level of care and convenience to their valued customers.