Guide on ‘Combating hate speech in the media in the Republic of Moldova’

The guide on ‘Combating hate speech in the media in the Republic of Moldova’ aims to assist the Audiovisual Council and the relevant authorities in the country, to identify cases of hate speech in the media environment and effectively combat unacceptable forms of expression in the public domain, especially in audiovisual media services.

This publication was produced as part of the joint programme ‘Partnership for Good Governance’, co-funded by the European Union and the Council of Europe, and implemented by the Council of Europe.

This toolkit served as the basis for the adoption of the methodology for monitoring hate speech by the Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Moldova, approved on 26 May 2023.

The guide is also available in Russian and Romanian languages.

