A Decade of Service: Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia Hosts 10-Year Anniversary Celebration This October
Leading Catholic Foundation Commemorates Multi-Million-Dollar Impact, Presents Inaugural Heart of Charity Leadership Award at Grand CelebrationPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For approved photos, CLICK HERE
The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia (CFGP), an independent nonprofit community foundation and the area’s leading resource for Catholic philanthropy, will commemorate its 10-year anniversary with a grand celebration on Monday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Union League Liberty Hill.
This celebratory reception will serve as a platform to express gratitude to CFGP's supporters and the Greater Philadelphia Catholic community. CFGP’s Board of Trustees and team members will be joined by community members, along with the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, Nelson J. Pérez, to share in the joyous event.
“Ten years of unwavering commitment and faith-driven service led us to this momentous occasion,” said Sarah Hanley, President and Chief Executive Officer for The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia. “As we look forward to the next ten years and beyond, we honor the remarkable achievements of the past decade. These accomplishments have been made possible through the collective efforts of our Board of Trustees, our exceptional team, the generosity of our donors, and the unwavering support of our community. This anniversary event is not only a celebration but a testament to the profound impact we’ve made together.”
During the anniversary event, CFGP's leadership will present its inaugural Heart of Charity Leadership Award to Reverend Monsignor Francis W. Beach in recognition of his lasting contribution to the Catholic faith and unwavering commitment to expanding CFGP’s mission of growing philanthropy in the Greater Philadelphia area according to the teachings of Jesus Christ. Monsignor Beach was instrumental in the founding of CFGP and has played a pivotal role in its continued growth.
In celebration of CFGP’s decade of service, the Foundation has spent the last year highlighting the people and organizations who have helped shape CFGP into what it is today. This included a special 10-day giving campaign in June featuring employee volunteer and community events in partnership with St. Cyprian Parish Food Bank, St. John’s Hospice, the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, St. Kevin Parish, St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Francis de Sales School, and the Office for Black Catholics.
The anniversary event is sponsored by Franklin Street Giving Tree Foundation, CTDI/Foundation for Catholic Education, Fidelio Dental Insurance, Howard and Marietta Stoeckel, Dilworth Paxson, Jim and Mary Jo Danella, St. Charle Borromeo Seminary, O’Connell & Company LLC, Eustace Wolfington/Cabrini, Kearns Media Consulting Group, Kennedy Printing, Letter Concepts, Inc., Merrill Private Wealth Management, Steve and Eva McKendrick, Ed and Mary Joan Liva, WSFS Bank, and OneDigital.
To learn more about CFGP's initiatives, involvement, and ways to support the mission, visit thecfgp.org. Join CFGP in its ongoing efforts to strengthen the Catholic community in the Greater Philadelphia area through donations, legacy gifts, grants, and nonprofit consulting services.
###
About The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia (CFGP)
The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia (CFGP) is an independent, nonprofit community foundation committed to growing philanthropy and supporting the mission and ministries of the Catholic Church in the Greater Philadelphia area. CFGP provides a wide range of services, including charitable funds management, grantmaking, and nonprofit consulting, to help Catholic organizations and donors make a positive impact in their communities. 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia. This past fiscal year, CFGP has distributed over $17 million from funds held at CFGP to parishes, schools, and other Catholic organizations. CFGP has also helped raise more than $200 million for over 100 Catholic ministries. The Foundation is recognized as the expert in Catholic philanthropy in the Greater Philadelphia area, with over 16,000 existing donors and 130 existing Catholic funds. To learn more, visit thecfgp.org or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
Nicole Biemer
NB Publicity
+1 480-648-7404
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube