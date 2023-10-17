Casa Systems to Showcase Cloud-Native Technologies Delivering the Future of Broadband at SCTE Cable-Tec 2023

Innovative portfolio paves a path to 10G highlighting the power and versatility of the company’s cloud-native broadband technologies

Casa solutions offer migration paths that allow operators to get the most out of their existing HFC plant

Full line of cloud-native solutions and network edge devices on display at SCTE Cable-Tec 2023, October 17-19 in Denver, CO, Booth #1613



ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems (Nasdaq: CASA), provider of cloud-native network solutions serving Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide, today announced it will showcase its industry-leading, cloud-native core solutions and access devices powering the future of broadband at SCTE Cable-Tec 2023. At this preeminent broadband telecommunications event, Casa Systems will exhibit an array of broadband solutions that accelerate the path to 10G, enable greater network capacity, deliver superior performance, and improve business agility for operators.

The global provider of cloud-native broadband access and cable solutions is helping drive industry transformation to virtualization with an extensive portfolio of solutions that enable cable operators to monetize their 5G investments by quickly introducing new revenue-generating services. At the same time, Casa Systems’ solutions reduce operators’ total cost of ownership due to a consistently smaller footprint and reduced consumption of power compared to legacy solutions.

“With our vast experience across both wireline and wireless networking solutions, we are uniquely poised to help cable operators modernize their operations,” said Casa Systems’ CEO Michael Glickman. “SCTE Cable-Tec is the perfect venue for us to demonstrate how we can help cable providers open new revenue streams while simultaneously reducing their operating costs -- a double win for operators.”

Casa Systems’ Featured Solutions at a Glance

Cloud-Native vCCAP integrates full DOCSIS functionality that rapidly scales to deliver high-speed voice, video, and data services with an unrivaled quality of service and reliability that subscribers expect—without driving up costs.

integrates full DOCSIS functionality that rapidly scales to deliver high-speed voice, video, and data services with an unrivaled quality of service and reliability that subscribers expect—without driving up costs. Telemetry Pro using Intelligent Access Controller (IAC) enables intelligent cable system monitoring, providing a unified configuration and monitoring solution for vCCAP, rCCAP and iCCAP; delivers enhanced flexibility and increased streaming efficiency.

enables intelligent cable system monitoring, providing a unified configuration and monitoring solution for vCCAP, rCCAP and iCCAP; delivers enhanced flexibility and increased streaming efficiency. DOCSIS Access Architectures demonstrate how operators can leverage Casa Systems solutions to navigate the path to 10G with a suite of options that fit their needs, their network. Enhanced DOCSIS 3.1​ + vCCAP utilizes existing DOCSIS 3.1 and vCCAP core with DOCSIS 4.0 cable modems to achieve peak downstream speeds; allows operators to compete with Fiber to the Home (FTTH) solutions without changing the cable plant. DOCSIS 4.0 solutions​ enable the next generation of broadband networks that empower cable operators to deliver symmetrical multigigabit residential and business services: multi-gig speeds, low latency, high reliability, high security. Extended Spectrum DOCSIS (ESD) ​ allows operators to leverage more usable spectrum on their existing HFC networks. Combined with distributed access architecture, ​ESD enables operators to maximize their existing network infrastructure without major CapEx investments in fiber. Overlapping OFDMA Channel (OOC) feature enables simultaneous use of a single OFDMA channel by different classes of cable modems which allows operators to use spectrum resources more efficiently lowering their operational costs.



At Cable-Tec, Casa Systems’ Hongbiao Zhang, Wireline Solutions Architect, will be a featured speaker on the Advancing Cable Networks for Enhanced Performance and Low Latency Services panel on Wednesday, October 18th, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. MDT. ​This panel will explore innovative approaches and technological breakthroughs to increase capacity and reduce latency.

Casa Systems will showcase its full line of cloud-native solutions and network edge devices at SCTE Cable-Tec 2023, October 17-19 in Denver, CO, Booth #1613. To schedule a meeting with Casa Systems’ broadband experts, please visit https://info.casa-systems.com/visit-casa-systems-at-cabletec-expo-2023-0-0.

Further information about Casa Systems and the company’s innovative solutions is available at www.casa-systems.com .

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today’s increasingly personalized world, Casa Systems creates disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximizes revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com/ .

