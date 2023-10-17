Regenerative Medicine Industry Set to Soar, Projected to Reach US$ 73,084.2 Million by 2033 with a Remarkable CAGR of 18.5% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Increasing investments in stem cell banking, cell manufacturing, and bioprocessing facilities are pivotal in advancing the commercialization and accessibility of regenerative therapies. These investments contribute to the development and availability of cutting-edge treatments that harness the potential of regenerative medicine, offering new hope to patients with a wide range of medical conditions

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The regenerative medicine market is expected to be valued at US$ 73,084.2 million in 2033, up from an estimated US$ 13,385.6 million in 2023. The industry is projected to grow at a rate of 18.5% between 2023 and 2033.



Over the projection period, there will be a greater need for the regenerative medicine industry due to the global increase in the incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, ulcers, and cardiovascular disease.

Increasing awareness about regenerative medicines and increasing the ability of people to spend on better treatments are playing a key role in promoting the growth of the industry. The growing aging population and increased demand for regenerative medicine in treating age-related degenerative diseases are driving growth in the industry.

An increase in investment by government organizations in the development of regenerative medicine is a major factor boosting the growth of the global industry during the forecast period. The increasing demand for personalized medicines has led to the development of patient-specific therapies, driving demand in the market.

The growing technological advances in stem cell research, tissue engineering, 3D bio printing, and gene therapy have expanded the possibilities within regenerative medicine. These technologies enable the development of more effective and targeted treatments, attracting investment and driving innovation in the field.

The rising incidences of genetic disorders such as cystic fibrosis and other rare disorders propel the growth of the regenerative medicine market, as these therapies have the potential to address the root causes of rare genetic and inherited disorders.

Key Takeaways:

From 2017 to 2022, the regenerative medicine industry was valued at a CAGR of 16.2%

Based on therapy type, tissue engineering segment is expected to account for a share of 43% in 2023.

Global regenerative medicine demand in Australia is predicted to account for a CAGR of 11.5% through 2033.

In the United Kingdom regenerative medicine industry is expected to account for a CAGR of 13.2% between 2023 and 2033.

China is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 27.2% between 2023 and 2033.

By 2033, the regenerative medicine industry in India is anticipated to record a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

“The increasing awareness of consumers, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising needs for personalized medicine solutions are anticipated to drive the industry growth during the forecast period," opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Regenerative Medicine Market Report Coverage:

Attributes Details Estimated Industry Size in 2023 US$ 13385.6 million Projected Industry Valuation in 2033 US$ 73084.2 million Value-based CAGR 2023 to 2033 18.5% Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Industry Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa Key Industry Segments Covered Therapy Type

Application

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled 3M

Allergan plc

Amgen, Inc.

Aspect Biosystems

bluebird bio

Kite Pharma

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

MEDIPOST Co., Ltd.

Anterogen Co., Ltd.

MiMedx Group Misonix, Organogenesis Inc.

Orthocell Limited

Corestem, Inc.

Spark Therapeutics

APAC Biotech

Shenzhen Sibiono

GeneTech Co., Ltd.

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation





Competitive Landscape:

The global regenerative medicine industry is highly fragmented due to the presence of several international as well as regional players. Key players in the global industry of regenerative medicine are engaged in regulatory approvals, technologically advanced products, the launch of new products, and acquisition & collaborative agreements with other companies.

In February 2020, Stryker Corporation acquired Wright Medical to expand its product portfolio.

In October 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. launched the Gibco CTS Rotea Counterflow Centrifugation System, a closed cell therapy processing system for developing and manufacturing scalable and cost-effective cell therapy.

Roche has invested in regenerative medicine through its subsidiary Genentech. They have been involved in stem cell research and regenerative approaches for neurological disorders. The company is exploring personalized medicine options using regenerative techniques.



Regenerative Medicine Industry Segmentation:

By Therapy type:

Cell Therapy Autologous Cell Therapy Allogenic Cell Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

Tissue-engineering

Gene Therapy

By Application:

Wound Care

Musculoskeletal

Oncology

Dental

DMD (Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy)

Hepatological Diseases

Inflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases

Other Therapeutic Applications

