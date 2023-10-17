Micas Networks Addresses Network Democratization, Previews Open Networking’s Future at OCP 2023

Company to Introduce Extensive Product Lineup, Debut Next-Generation Network Switch

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marking the public debut of its full portfolio of open networking switches for edge, core and cloud deployments, Micas Networks (Micas), is at the Open Compute Project ® (OCP ® ) Global Summit this week to highlight its role in liberating networks from conventional constraints. OCP will also serve as a preview for the launch of Micas’ new, next-generation network switch – the industry’s first 51.2 Tbps (51.2T) co-packaged optics (CPO) switch system.



An inventive open networking solutions provider focused on delivering agile, reliable and cost-effective technology, Micas products include whitebox switches powered by the flexible and robust open-sourced Software for Open Networking in Cloud (SONiC) network operating system, enabling enhanced customization and scalability. Micas also collaborates with prominent data centers and cloud service providers to jointly develop state-of-the-art networking products that align seamlessly and are customized with their specific use case requirements and growing needs.

The Industry’s First 51.2T CPO Switch System

Micas has a deep bench of engineering expertise and develops custom data center switches for top cloud and hyperscale customers on multiple technologies including pluggable Tomahawk 5 switches, CPO and DDC. For example, Micas recently collaborated with Broadcom to create the industry’s first 51.2T CPO switch. OCP attendees will get a sneak peek at this new Micas network switch, which is based on a Broadcom 51.2T Bailly CPO switch device and supports SONiC and other open networking systems. While existing switches offered by Micas outperform competitors on power consumption, this new, next-generation switch takes these power savings even further, typically consuming just 1,341 watts.

Micas is out to prove that the successful open computing model that was applied to current data centers and server farms can also be applied to the complex growth, fast time-to-market and rising cost challenges facing future data centers.

Micas at OCP: Booth Demonstrations

Micas offers a full lineup of products, which includes high-performance, power-efficient data center switches; cutting-edge network operating system; transceivers and cables. Demonstrations will be given in the Micas booth #B8 on the show floor at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center from October 17–19 and include:

Tomahawk 5 51.2T CPO Switch System (Joint Development with Broadcom): Based on a Broadcom 51.2T Bailly CPO switch device, the Micas high-performance 51.2T CPO switch features a modular design and supports SONiC and other open network systems. This solution delivers more than 30% whole switch power consumption savings compared to standard pluggable optics solutions.

400G 128P Tomahawk 5 Ethernet Switch: Running in a 4RU, 400GB, 128-port switch. This next-generation, high-performance, high-density ethernet switch from Micas provides AI/ML workload virtualization with features such as single-pass VxLAN routing and bridging.

Distributed Disaggregated Chassis (DDC) Switch: A high-performance, SONiC-based solution with an AI focus. Based on a switch ASIC of Jerico2C+ and Ramon. DDC technology can break the limit of chassis switch expansion, reduce single point power consumption and improve bandwidth utilization.

Aviz Server Rack: Showing a full stack provisioning, telemetry and management workflow from switch hardware to SONiC NOS and Aviz orchestration. Easily provisions MLAG, de-stacking and many other DC features from Aviz ONES to Micas switches running SONiC.

Showing a full stack provisioning, telemetry and management workflow from switch hardware to SONiC NOS and Aviz orchestration. Easily provisions MLAG, de-stacking and many other DC features from Aviz ONES to Micas switches running SONiC. Switching Station: Featuring Micas commercial and whitebox products. Micas offers a broad spectrum of data center switch products, from OOB switch, to 10/25G, 100G and 400G switches. Demonstration includes Micas 128x100G switch M2-W6920-4S, Micas OOB switch M2-S6000-48GT4, Micas 32x100G switch M2-W6920-32QC2X, and Micas 64x400G switch M2-S6930-64QC.



Micas at OCP: Speaking Sessions

Micas will present two educational sessions at OCP:



“Open the Network and Fuel the Future”

Tuesday, October 17 at 2:30 p.m. PDT

SJCC – Concourse Level – 210CG

Max Simmons, CMO of Micas Networks, will explore the latest developments in networking, focusing on disaggregation, data acceleration, and their role in meeting the demands of AI/ML applications. Joining Simmons as co-presenters will be Vishal Shukla, CEO of Aviz Networks, and Robert Hannah, product line manager at Broadcom. Attendees will discover how Micas Networks is leading the way in this field, providing a holistic open networking platform comprising hardware, support and solutions. Practical insights, including the implementation of open networking solutions, TCO benefits, and the importance of collaborative joint development within the industry, will also be covered.

“The Journey to Open Networking”

Tuesday, October 17 at 3:25 p.m. PDT

SJCC – Concourse Level – Hall 1 & 2

Jason Pan, vice president of business development for Micas Networks, will speak to the need for agility in order to deliver more data faster – all while reducing power and at the lowest possible TCO. This session will also examine the open networking journeys of two Micas customers utilizing SONiC software.

“At Micas, we have built out a robust suite of open networking solutions and backed them with unparalleled support, expediting the transition towards disaggregation,” said Simmons. “This meshes well with the Open Compute Project Foundation’s ethos of collaboration to accelerate adoption of the latest technologies. We are looking forward to joining similarly forward-thinking colleagues and customers to share insights and foster teamwork – and deliver on the promise of open networking.”

“As we have been building out and growing our network supply chain for Fast Networks, we have been searching for an innovative, cost competitive networking hardware vendor with a strong product portfolio and solid, white glove service and support,” noted Robert Muller, founder of Fast Network Systems. “Micas checks all of these boxes, making them a clear choice for us. We appreciate their friendly, customer-first approach that is backed up with deep engineering expertise and services. Micas is a solid partner in the movement to propel open networking forward.”

For more information, please visit https://micasnetworks.com/

About Micas Networks

Micas Networks is a leading open networking company focused on accelerating data delivery. Catering to the needs of enterprise and cloud data centers as well as hyperscalers, the company’s full portfolio of open networking products including whitebox – bare metal switches, supports various operating systems, including SONiC. Micas also offers comprehensive data center networking switch development services and custom options, leveraging R&D, engineering, and supply chain management expertise along with high-quality and capacity manufacturing capabilities.

With a customer-centric approach and strategic partnerships, Micas is taking a leading role in shaping the open networking ecosystem. The company is based in San Jose, Calif. and has offices and manufacturing facilities in Asia.



