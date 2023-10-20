Martindale Dental Adds Extended Emergency Dentist Hours at its Burlington Clinic

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- Martindale Dental Burlington, a premium dental practice located in Burlington, happy to announce the addition of extended dental emergency support to the Burlington community. The extended operating hours mean that patients who are experiencing a dental emergency will be able to get the care they need more effectively.

"After demand from the community, we have pledged to remain open longer after hours and extended our weekend emergency dentist hours," said Dr. Balaji Swaminath, Founder and Chief Dentist at Martindale Dental. "We firmly believe that this is a step we needed to take to better serve our patients in their time of need."

The longer emergency hours will enable patients to get the dental care they need more easily. The clinic is now open after hours three days a week as well as on Saturday and Sunday.

"Our goal was to make emergency dental care as easy and accessible as possible," explained Dr. Swaminath. "We wanted our patients, both current and prospective, to have easy access to the help they need to take care of their dental health."

Patients are able to get expert help if they are suffering from broken, chipped or fractured teeth, a knocked out tooth, broken fillings, abscessed tooth, toothaches, swelling, damaged dental appliances, facial fractures and other facial trauma.

The Burlington dental clinic operates as a normal dentist but also offers emergency services. "Our aim is to offer complete dental care, as conveniently as possible to all our patients," said Dr. Martindale.

The Martindale Dental website makes emergency dental services easy to find via a quick Google search or local map query. Martindale Dental Burlington is easy to reach and visit thanks to its convenient location inside the Burlington Centre Mall. There is ample parking available and finding the office is simple.

"We've taken great care to make sure our dental services are quickly found and easily accessed by our patients from the Burlington community. We are committed to providing dental care to patients when they need it,” said Dr. Swaminath.

About Martindale Dental: Martindale Dental is a leading dental practice in the Greater Toronto Area, offering a comprehensive range of dental services with a patient-first philosophy. With clinic locations in St. Catharines, Burlington, Hamilton and Cambridge, each practice takes pride in providing expert care, personalized treatment plans, and warm, welcoming environments for all patients. The Martindale Dental website provides clinic information as well as dental knowledge to visitors and further underscores their commitment to patient satisfaction and the advancement of dental care.

About the owner: Dr. Balaji Swaminath attained his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 2001, shortly after which he and his two business partners opened the first Martindale Dental clinic location in St. Catharines. Dr. Swaminath is a humanitarian at heart, volunteering his expertise and services to the medical relief effort in Ghana during April 2013.