6th circuit commission seeks applicants for Benton associate circuit judge vacancy in Platte County





17 October 2023





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixth Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the position of associate circuit judge, Division IV of the Sixth Judicial Circuit (Platte County) beginning October 17, 2023. This position is created by the October 5, 2023, appointment of Judge Megan B. Benton to the position of circuit judge in the newly created vacancy in Platte County.





Article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution requires that an associate circuit judge be at least 25 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter in Missouri, and a resident of the Sixth Judicial Circuit. Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.









For those interested in applying, the application and instructions are available here:









The commission must receive all completed applications for this vacancy by 4 p.m. Tuesday November 28, 2023. If an applicant recently applied for the vacancy for the newly created circuit judgeship in Platte County or is applying for the current vacancy to be created by the retirement of Judge Thomas Fincham, the applicant may notify the commission in writing of the desire to be considered for this current position before the deadline for applications and the applicant will not be required to fill out a new application or submit new reference letters. If there have been changes in the applicant’s professional or personal life, however, that would modify any answer given in the prior application, an updated application should be filed and will be considered.





The commission expects to meet Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at the Platte County Courthouse, 415 3rd Street, in Platte City to conduct public interviews of the applicants and to select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Further details regarding the interviews, including the manner in which applicants and the public will participate, will be announced at a later date. Upon receipt of the nominations, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as associate circuit judge in Division IV of the Platte County circuit court.





Members of the commission are Gary D. Witt, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Mark Ferguson and Jared Welch; and lay members Julie Elliott and Carla Killen.









