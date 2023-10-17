4aBetterBusiness Founder Paul Vragel to Deliver '4 Key Elements to Get Buy-in to Change-in 1 Day' at the Assembly Show"
October 24 Presentation at Assembly Show 2023
Instead of fighting to overcome resistance to change, engage employees in participation and contribution to the change, develop with them a better option - and they will change in a heartbeat.”EVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4aBetterBusiness, Inc., announces that Founder and President Paul Vragel will speak at The Assembly Show, October 24, 2023 on the topic Four Key Elements to Get Enthusiastic Buy-In to Change in One Day or Less.
— Paul Vragel
According to Gallup research, more than 70% of change initiatives do not achieve their objectives. Among the major causes cited in surveys: Lack of employee engagement and employee resistance to change.
Paul Vragel says, "While the conventional wisdom is that employees resist change, my experience achieving large-scale change in the 25 years since founding 4aBetterBusiness is that what employees resist is not change itself. Rather, what employees resist is being a changee, without a voice. Employees are the world's experts at knowing what they do every day. Unlock this experience and knowledge by engaging employees in participation and contribution to the change, develop with them a better option - and they will change in a heartbeat."
This presentation presents techniques, proven in use by 4aBetterBusiness for over 25 years, that have helped companies develop immediate, enthusiastic buy-in to change, and leverage the participation and contribution to reliably accomplish large-scale, sustainable change. Using these techniques has helped companies achieve operational excellence, create an improvement-seeking culture, attract and retain employees and implement ongoing digital transformation.
Takeaways include:
- 4 Key elements of achieving buy-in to change
- Techniques to implement in your own organization
- The value of implementation at speed
- Working with an already-busy organization and executives
Assembly 2023 Registration
The Assembly Show runs October 24-26, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. Register for Assembly 2023 at the following link: https://bit.ly/46QcK2a
About The Assembly Show:
The ASSEMBLY Show, produced by ASSEMBLY, is your go-to resource for anything and everything related to assembly technology, equipment and products. This event features educational presentations lead by industry experts, new product demos, supplier information and numerous networking opportunities. The ASSEMBLY Show is the place to find innovative new ideas to help grow your business and career!
About Paul Vragel and 4aBetterBusiness:
4aBetterBusiness, Inc. is an implementation-based consultancy that helps companies develop immediate, enthusiastic buy-in to change, rapidly identify and implement change to eliminate issues that waste time and money & produce poor results, and achieve large-scale improvements in operating and financial performance. 4aBetterBusiness has led process, technology and cultural transformations across multiple sectors, including aerospace, automotive and general industrial. Paul Vragel has a BSc from Webb Institute of Naval Architecture, and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is a Lean Six Sigma Blackbelt and ISO 9001 lead auditor. https://www.4aBetterBusiness.com
Schedule a Zoom session to speak with Paul Vragel about the objectives you want to achieve at: https://www.calendly.com/pvragel4bb
