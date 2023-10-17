Swift Navigation Launches Partner Program to Accelerate Mass Market Deployment of Precise Positioning Technologies

New program will help unlock megatrends: vehicle autonomy, industrial automation, and the next generation of location-based mobile apps

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation , a market leader in precise positioning technology for automotive, Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile applications, today announced the launch of the Swift Partner Program . By bringing together an ecosystem of industry-leading companies across the technology stack – mobile network operators (MNOs), chipset and module manufacturers, system integrators, and application platform providers – Swift is doubling down on its mission to build a safer and more efficient future by changing the way we understand and navigate every centimeter of our planet.



Centimeter accurate, failsafe, and cost-effective precise positioning technologies are key to unlocking megatrends: vehicle autonomy, industrial automation, and the next generation location-based mobile applications, such as navigation, worker safety, and augmented reality, among others. But integrating precise location can add complexity and costs to an already challenging product design cycle, contributing to delayed product launches, cost overruns, and suboptimal consumer experiences.

With the launch of its Partner Program, Swift is dramatically simplifying the process to enable precise location and deliver exceptional user experiences in any geography, at any scale, with unit economics that work.

“Swift is on a mission to democratize precise positioning technology to accelerate the deployment of location-based products that improve safety and efficiency for business and consumers,” said Holger Ippach, Executive Vice President of Product at Swift Navigation. “Swift’s technology already underpins some of the most complex deployments in the world, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with the best companies in our industry to unlock the next wave of innovation.”

Swift’s cloud-modeled Skylark™ Precise Positioning Service delivers uniform, centimeter accurate positioning through carrier-grade networks deployed and operated in partnership with MNOs around the world. This enables Swift’s customers to seamlessly deploy products across multiple geographies and ensures failsafe, end-to-end system reliability backed by commercial-grade SLAs, a rarity in the industry.

Commenting on the partnership with Swift Navigation, Andreas Reich, Chief Product & Innovation Officer Deutsche Telekom’s IoT division, said: “Through our long-term partnership with Swift, we expanded Skylark’s coverage across Europe and continue to help our customers deliver new cutting-edge IoT products and solutions enabled by precise location. In a recent cross-border drive test across Europe, we showcased Skylark’s failsafe performance by tracking a vehicle every centimeter of the way from Hanover to Barcelona — over rugged mountains, through tunnels, and across urban canyons.”

Swift’s hardware agnostic precise positioning service is differentiated in a market historically dominated by vertically integrated solutions that lock customers into one vendor for both the GNSS receiver and corrections service. By allowing customers to select components that have been rigorously tested for their use case, Swift simplifies the product design cycle, maximizes the customer’s purchasing power, reduces the risk of downstream field support issues, and minimizes any effort required to incorporate precise location into existing solutions.

Finally, by partnering with system integrators and industry-specific application providers, Swift is accelerating adoption of its precise positioning technology across industries. Today, Swift’s more than 7,000 customers – including more than 20 automotive OEMs and suppliers, multiple market-leading handset manufacturers, logistics companies, industrial equipment manufacturers, and more – are collectively deploying more than 5 million vehicles and devices enabled by Swift’s technology.

Chipset manufacturer STMicroelectronics, module maker Septentrio, system integrator Taoglas, and GIS platform provider ITS Geo Solutions, are among other partners participating in Swift’s Partner Program.

Commenting on their respective partnerships with Swift:

Luca Celant, ADAS and Infotainment Division General Manager, STMicroelectronics, said: “STMicroelectronics is delighted to have partnered with Swift Navigation. We have worked closely together on several successful projects, delivering the powerful combination of Swift’s reliable centimeter accurate positioning service enabled by ST’s market-leading Teseo GNSS receivers, IMUs, and processors. We share Swift’s commitment to an open ecosystem, which offers our customers the utmost flexibility in designing their solutions.”

Jan Van Hees, Business Development Director, Septentrio, added: “Septentrio is thrilled to be part of Swift’s partner program. We have collaborated closely with Swift to enable mosaic and AsterRx receivers to deliver Skylark’s uniform centimeter accuracy and fast convergence as part of Septentrio’s Agnostic Corrections Partner Program. This partnership has provided our customers with a great option offering the consistent performance needed to deliver reliable products with exceptional consumer experiences.”

Dermot O'Shea, CEO and Co-Founder, Taoglas, added: “Swift’s partner program allows us to integrate precise positioning into our ever-growing variety of out-of-the-box solutions. By joining forces, we are reducing the cost and effort required to perform module-level validation, integration and engineering development.”

Erik Schütz, Managing Director, ITS Geo Solutions, added: “Our collaboration with Swift enabled us to enhance our flagship solution, GeoAce, with ultra-precise GNSS corrections. Thanks to Swift’s open ecosystem, we were able to quickly source hardware that was already pre-integrated with Skylark and rapidly launch the new offering to our customers without a hitch.”

