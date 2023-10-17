Golden State Ranked on Forbes America’s Top RIA Firms for 2023

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State is proud to announce its ranking on the Forbes America’s Top RIA Firms list for 2023. This second annual list has 250 advisory firms with cumulative assets of more than $1.1 trillion. Developed by SHOOK Research, the ranking is based on firms that are committed to working in a client’s best interest and have strong pedigrees when it comes to providing a steady hand for clients and preserving their wealth over the long terms.



“We are honored to be recognized on such a prestigious list. This acknowledgement could not have been made possible without the hard work from each advisor on our team. We are thankful for the caliber of advisors at Golden State and for the dedication and commitment they give to their clients and the industry,” says Daniel R. Catone, Founder and CEO of Golden State.

Once thresholds were set, SHOOK received 42,643 nominations and 23,100 firms were invited to continue the process through an online survey, which was then followed by telephone, virtual and in-person interviews. More information about the methodology can be found HERE.

About Golden State

The Golden State family of companies, comprised of Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners and Golden State Asset Management, are investment advisers registered with the SEC, dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm’s initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who has formed an infrastructure that provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, a brokerage general agency, mortgage program, technology and marketing support and a Turnkey Asset Management Program. The Golden State family of companies is a multi-custodial firm that provides comprehensive tools and research necessary in today’s complex markets. Golden State’s flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information about Golden State, visit www.teamgoldenstate.com.

