ibex Wins 2023 TITAN Award for Most Innovative Company of the Year

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that it has won the prestigious Platinum 2023 TITAN Business Award for Most Innovative Company of the Year. Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the prestigious TITAN Business Awards bestow recognition upon the accomplishments of enterprises and entrepreneurs on a global scale.



“ibex is proud to receive the TITAN Platinum Award for Most Innovative Company of 2023,” said ibex CEO Bob Dechant. “We have a strong heritage of driving innovation in the CX space and continue to pioneer new and exciting solutions. Our award-winning AI-enabled Wave X technology platform is the backbone of our BPO 2.0 solutions and is paving the way for the next generation of customer interaction solutions, which leverage rich data and insights to deliver even greater customer experiences at every touch.”

"We take great pride in our role as a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses to highlight their accomplishments,” said Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “Our heartfelt congratulations go out to the winners for their well-deserved accolades."

In addition to the Most Innovative Company of the Year award, ibex Chief Strategic Accounts Officer and CMO Julie Casteel was recognized as Female Executive of the Year – Marketing, by the TITAN Women in Business Awards.

“I am delighted to be named Female Executive of the Year for Marketing and proud to represent the amazing team at ibex,” said Casteel. “This award is a direct reflection of the tremendous success we’ve had combining the best culture and employee experience with our award-winning Wave X platform to deliver amazing customer experiences for top global companies. We are well positioned to build on that momentum in the future as we continue to pioneer new AI-enabled offerings to deliver even greater value for new and existing clients.”

The TITAN Women In Business Awards consistently recognizes trailblazing women making waves in both the corporate world and entrepreneurial circles, celebrating those who challenge the status quo, usher in innovation, and set benchmarks of leadership in their dedicated sectors. Winners were selected by an elite panel of professionals based on their achievements, impact, and contributions to their industries and the broader community.

“We are immensely proud to honor these incredible women who are not only shaping their industries but are also creating a ripple effect, inspiring countless others with their journey," said Brandt. “Today’s TITAN awardees are emblematic pillars of dedication and unrivaled performance. Their journey towards success, fueled by an unwavering commitment, not only propels their entities to the forefront but also lays down a trail of inspiration for future leaders to emulate."

Casteel was recognized for her outstanding leadership and success in leading ibex’s marketing strategy and driving ibex’s strong growth engine, which contributed to record revenue in 2023. She has been with ibex since 2011 and currently leads global marketing and is responsible for the strategic growth and profitability for ibex’s largest global clients. Casteel also led the company’s expansion in the FinTech and HealthTech vertical markets, which have grown to more than $100 million in annual revenue.

In addition, Casteel is the co-founder and corporate sponsor of Women of ibex, which is designed to increase opportunities and impact for women throughout the company and further enhance its inclusive culture. Women of ibex invites all employees who identify as a woman to contribute their voice, opinions, talents, or ideas, and provides a forum for advice, resources, and support from other women.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate. Website: thewomenbusinessawards.com Facebook: titanawards X (Twitter): titanawards Instagram: titanawards Media Partner: muse.world

About TITAN Women In Business Awards

The TITAN Women In Business Awards has become a benchmark for excellence, celebrating the achievements and contributions of women entrepreneurs and leaders. With a mission to empower and recognize the female force in the business sector, the awards continue to inspire a new generation of women to break barriers and make a significant mark in the global business landscape.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

ibex Media Contact:

Dan Burris

ibex

daniel.burris@ibex.co

ibex Investor Contact:

Michael Darwal

ibex

Michael.Darwal@ibex.co

