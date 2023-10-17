HydroMassage Unveils Corporate Rebrand to WellnessSpace Brands, Launching New Cryotherapy and Mental Wellness Product Lines

The company is evolving after establishing itself as the leader in hydrotherapy, now focusing on total mind and body wellness

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroMassage , the company known for developing an industry-leading suite of experiential wellness products, including HydroMassage , CryoLounge+ , and RelaxSpace , today announces a corporate rebrand under the new company name, WellnessSpace Brands . For more than 30 years, WellnessSpace Brands has been helping businesses create wellness spaces to provide people around the world with access to convenient, technology-based solutions for total body wellness.



Rooted in that growth and innovation, the WellnessSpace Brands name and image was selected to better align with the company’s vision to provide people around the world with access to convenient, technology-based solutions for overall mental and physical health and well-being. At a time when traditional fitness is transforming into wellness and recovery, forward-looking companies are expanding their innovative offerings to bring world-class products to fit the needs of everyone. As wellness and recovery spaces continue to rapidly grow and become the standard, WellnessSpace Brands is bringing wellness technology and products to life for everybody, every day and ensuring long-term success for customers.

Driven by the increase in user demand for health and wellness services, the company has expanded with new innovative product lines. RelaxSpace Wellness Pods and CryoLounge+ Chairs were created to provide more accessible solutions for muscle recovery and mental fitness.

“Especially over the past several years, it’s been very clear to see how much the conversation has changed in regards to wellness and recovery,” noted Paul Lunter, Founder and CEO of WellnessSpace Brands. “For health-oriented businesses like fitness clubs, we now see almost all major operators making wellness spaces a standard part of their model to help clients live more active, healthy lifestyles. That is really exciting, and we’re pleased to now have a suite of wellness solutions to help fill that need.”

The first new product developed by the company is the RelaxSpace Wellness Pod , which offers a fully immersive experience for relaxation and mindfulness, featuring large format visuals, audio, temperature and scent controls for a personalized 15-minute escape.

CryoLounge+ was the second major product announcement, as an advanced recovery chair with complementary cold and heat zones. Cold zones are used to target muscle soreness or minor aches and pains, while heat is applied in other areas of the body for a comfortable, safe experience.

With three product lines – water massage, cold/heat therapy, and mental fitness, and future plans for more, WellnessSpace Brands is changing the way fitness centers, spas, hotels, universities, chiropractic offices, apartment communities, and workplaces approach supporting their clients’ wellness. WellnessSpace Brands is helping create destinations for wellness and recovery.

For more information on the company and its products, please visit WellnessSpace.com .

About WellnessSpace Brands (formerly HydroMassage):

WellnessSpace Brands offers an industry-leading suite of experiential wellness products, including HydroMassage, CryoLounge+, and RelaxSpace. Each of the company’s innovative product lines have a shared vision to provide people around the world with access to convenient, technology-based solutions for mind and body wellness. Headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida, the company previously known as HydroMassage has a 30+ year history partnering with global leaders in the health, wellness, fitness, and hospitality markets and manufactures all products in the USA.

