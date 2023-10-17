Verizon Business wins big at 2023 MEF Excellence Awards

The company’s Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offering was recognized as the best in North America, and Eric Cevis, President of Verizon Partner Solutions, was named Industry Executive of the Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business announced today that it received numerous awards at the 2023 MEF Excellence Awards, recognizing the firms and individuals who have propelled the automated services ecosystem forward. MEF is the global industry association of network, cloud, security, and technology providers working to drive enterprise digital transformation. Winners were named in a Dallas ceremony as part of MEF’s Global Network as a Service Event (GNE).



Verizon Business was recognized with the following distinctions:

Eric Cevis, President, Verizon Partner Solutions, Verizon Business Group was named Industry Executive of the Year

Verizon Business was named the winner of: Best North American Network as a Service (NaaS) provider Best Global on-demand MEF 3.0 CE (Carrier Ethernet) service provider of the year



In winning North American Network as a Service (NaaS) provider of the year, Verizon Business was honored in the first year that the MEF forum recognized NaaS as a category. The addition of this category highlights the growing importance of on-demand connectivity and multi-cloud based services for enterprises.

“It is incredibly meaningful to be recognized as the best NaaS provider in North America because NaaS is how we help our customers reach their business aspirations. It’s the foundation for business agility and can allow customers to consume many advanced network features like they consume cloud services, scaling up and down as needed for the outcomes they want to achieve,” said Debika Bhattacharya, Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business. “This recognition from MEF is a testament to our results-driven dedication to customers.”

In winning executive of the year, Eric Cevis was recognized for his role in driving strategy and operations for Verizon Partner Solutions, the company’s wholesale business unit. Since elevating to the role in 2014, Cevis has been the driver in growing the business unit and serving the carrier, provider and reseller communities.

“MEF’s role in driving innovation within the automated services space cannot be understated, so to be recognized by them is a true honor,” said Eric Cevis, President, Verizon Partner Solutions, Verizon Business Group. “This award goes beyond me, rather it is a reflection of the hard work of our team in serving our clients and partners on a daily basis.“

A complete list of all the 2023 MEF Excellence Awards winners can be found here .

