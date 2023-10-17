PaymentWorks Hosting “Fraud Never Sleeps” Panel at 2023 AFP Conference

Including panelists from Chubb, Proterra and San Diego State University

PaymentWorks, the digital supplier onboarding platform for secure, compliant and optimized business payments, is pleased to announce their Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Hayley Hynes, will be hosting a panel on social engineering and vendor impersonation fraud next week at AFP 2023 in San Diego, CA.



Fraud Never Sleeps Panel Description:

Treasury and Finance professionals are expected to manage all aspects of an organization's operational health, including protecting against the impact of financial or reputational loss due to fraud. This panel session of industry experts will look at the current trends and methodologies of fraudsters, examples of successful fraud attempts, and practical advice for how to protect your organization. Attendees will also learn how they can better their process to navigate the cybercrime and social engineering insurance market.

Date: Tuesday, October 24

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT

Moderator:

Hayley Hynes, VP, Partnerships, PaymentWorks

Panelists:

Christopher Arehart, VP and Product Manager, Chubb

Douglas Knebel, Director of Treasury, Proterra

Jim Vogt, MS, CPE, President, Fraud Protection Institute and Glazer Outstanding Lecturer Fellow, San Diego State University

