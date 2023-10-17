Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,856 in the last 365 days.

PaymentWorks Hosting “Fraud Never Sleeps” Panel at 2023 AFP Conference

Including panelists from Chubb, Proterra and San Diego State University

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PaymentWorks, the digital supplier onboarding platform for secure, compliant and optimized business payments, is pleased to announce their Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Hayley Hynes, will be hosting a panel on social engineering and vendor impersonation fraud next week at AFP 2023 in San Diego, CA.

Fraud Never Sleeps Panel Description:

Treasury and Finance professionals are expected to manage all aspects of an organization's operational health, including protecting against the impact of financial or reputational loss due to fraud. This panel session of industry experts will look at the current trends and methodologies of fraudsters, examples of successful fraud attempts, and practical advice for how to protect your organization. Attendees will also learn how they can better their process to navigate the cybercrime and social engineering insurance market.

Date:         Tuesday, October 24
Time:         11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT

Moderator:
Hayley Hynes, VP, Partnerships, PaymentWorks

Panelists:         
Christopher Arehart, VP and Product Manager, Chubb
Douglas Knebel, Director of Treasury, Proterra
Jim Vogt, MS, CPE, President, Fraud Protection Institute and Glazer Outstanding Lecturer Fellow, San Diego State University

About PaymentWorks
PaymentWorks is the foundation of the supplier file. With our digital supplier onboarding platform, PaymentWorks provides customers with secure, compliant, and optimized business payments. Featuring the industry’s only payments security warranty for fraudulent payments and a network of tier one partners, PaymentWorks enables customers in healthcare, higher education, K-12, state and local government, enterprise and more to capitalize on the opportunity to digitize the vendor management process while reducing risk, controlling costs and earning revenue. To learn more about how we do it and the partners we work with, visit our website, check out our blog or listen to our podcast, Risky Business.


Media inquiries:
Ashley Poynter
Content Strategist
PaymentWorks, Inc.
ashley.poynter@paymentworks.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

PaymentWorks Hosting “Fraud Never Sleeps” Panel at 2023 AFP Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more