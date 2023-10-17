Portion of Bismarck Expressway westbound to close briefly for traffic signal replacement

BISMARCK, N.D. – Westbound Bismarck Expressway will be closed at Washington Street starting at 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, while the traffic signal is replaced. Westbound Bismarck Expressway will reopen Friday, Oct. 20, by 6 a.m.



A signed detour will be provided for westbound Bismarck Expressway traffic via Washington Street, Front Avenue, Main Avenue, then to Memorial Bridge.



An all-way stop will be in place at the intersection of Bismarck Expressway and Washington Street. Lanes will be reduced on Washington Street and Bismarck Expressway.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

