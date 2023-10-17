Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Statement on Domestic Violence Awareness Month

RI Department of State administers Address Confidentiality Program for abuse survivors

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore today issued the following statement in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month:

"This October, as we recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month, I want all Rhode Islanders who have experienced or are experiencing domestic violence or abuse to know that they are not alone – there are resources available to help and there are people who care. It brings me great pride that the RI Department of State administers the state's Address Confidentiality Program, and that we get to partner with organizations like the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence who are doing critically important work to support survivors," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore.

"Throughout October and all year long, we uplift the voices of victims and survivors who are calling for change. At the RICADV, we continually work to improve and increase resources and safety options for survivors living in Rhode Island," said Lucy Rios, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence. "We are grateful for the leadership of Secretary Amore and the partnership with the RI Department of State, which oversees the Address Confidentiality Program (ACP). The ACP protects abuse survivors' privacy and safety when they have relocated to escape intimate partner violence, sexual violence, stalking, or other abuse. Leaving an abusive relationship is one of the most dangerous and lethal times in a victim's life. This program saves lives."

The Address Confidentiality Program helps victims of domestic violence, stalking, sexual assault, trafficking, and/or abuse who have moved or are about to move to keep their new address private while continuing to participate in public life. Program participants receive a substitute address, through which they can receive first-class mail and create government records without making their address public. The substitute address can be used to obtain a driver's license, get married, register births, and vote.

Full eligibility information and application materials are available online at sos.ri.gov/acp, or by mail, fax, phone, or email from the Rhode Island Department of State. Assistance completing the application is available through the Rhode Island Department of State as well as partner agencies, including the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

