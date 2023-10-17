Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Request for Information (Update)

 



VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B3004476

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Krzeminski                          

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 09/30/2023 - approximately 21:00 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 828 VT Route 30 / Dorset VT (Long Trail Auto)

VIOLATION: Operation without consent of owner, Grand Larceny, Possession of Stolen Property

 

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time                                             

 

VICTIM: Giofranco L. Chiapperini

AGE: 81

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, VT

 

(Update) On 10/16/2023 at 11:00 hours, VSP Shaftsbury Troopers received a tip regarding the location of the black Jeep Wrangler VT registration FSH292 that was discovered behind the power company building, located on Tunnel Street, in the town of Readsboro, VT. The vehicle was abandoned facing the Deerfield River. If anyone observed the operator of this vehicle or observed anything suspicious regarding this vehicle, is encouraged to contact Trooper Daniel Krzeminski at (802) 442-5421 or at Daniel.Krzeminski@vermont.gov.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/01/2023, at approximately 11:44 hours, the Vermont State Police was advised of a 2012 black Jeep Wrangler VT registration FSH292, that was stolen from the Long Trail Auto Parking lot, located at 828 VT Route 30, in the town of Dorset VT. The vehicle was last seen on 09/30/2023 at approximately 21:00 hours in front of Long Trail Auto.

 

Anyone with information of the vehicle's whereabouts and the suspect is asked to contact Trooper Krzeminski at (802) 442-5421 or at Daniel.Krzeminski@vermont.gov.

 

 

 

