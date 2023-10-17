Susan Lieberman of Pathways to Mind Body Wellness to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SCOTCH PLAINS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you overwhelmed, over-stressed, or over-tired? Are you in physical or emotional pain, and nothing seems to work? Are you feeling frustrated, disillusioned, depressed, helpless, hopeless, or completely drained? Perhaps your job or the demands of juggling work and personal life have you burnt out, you had an argument with your significant other and they broke up with you, or your best friend betrayed you. Whatever your challenges are, you’re having a hard time coping, and there’s a lump in your throat, your neck, shoulders and head hurt, your heart is thudding in your chest, you can’t catch your breath, and your stomach is in in knots. That’s the mind body connection happening where stress can literally affect your overall physical and mental wellbeing, putting you at increased risk for many conditions, including anxiety, digestive issues, high blood pressure, heart attacks, chronic pain, and other debilitating illnesses. Medical professionals may prescribe medications to decrease your symptoms without getting to the root cause of what’s really going on, which needs looking at who you are as an individual and what’s going on in your life. That’s when you realize you need to do something different or you’ll keep going downhill. You need other options, such as holistic health. It considers mind, body, and spirit in order to take back your balance and feel positive again. Fortunately, with the help of integrative health professionals, there are holistic non- invasive way to reclaim your health, wellbeing, and joy in life.

Susan Lieberman is one such professional. She is a highly regarded Certified Holistic Life Coach, nurse, energy healer, meditation teacher, Keynote speaker, and owner and CEO of Pathways to Mind Body Wellness.

As a nurse for over thirty years, Susan has experienced first-hand a dysfunctional health care system where people are not being offered holistic healing. Instead, the system focuses on symptoms and prescription of medications that can have major side effects. Western medicine is very effective, especially for acute rather than chronic conditions. Many times, it forgets about the emotional component of healing that tremendously affects our mental and physical health. She was amazed at how often we can heal from pain and the trauma of life naturally. That’s why she believes in educating people about integrative, holistic healing.

Susan’s work is deeply rooted in an integrative approach as she supports us on our healing journey by viewing each person as a whole-body, mind, and spirit. She emphasizes how you cannot cure one without the other. In other words, physical health is important, but so are emotional, spiritual, cognitive, physical, and environmental wellness. That means all aspect of a person need to work together in harmony in order to live their best lives. Applying this principle in her work, as well as our body’s innate capacity for self-healing, Susan’s approach focuses on integrating Western science with Eastern healing wisdom. Through a variety of time-honored healing modalities, we are offered holistic healing that targets our overall well-being and a remarkable enhanced quality of life. All of which increases our chances of flourishing in our relationships, careers and helps us reach our goals and dreams.

As an example, through somatic healing, Susan addresses trauma symptoms that can create dysfunction in our nervous system, which is affected by our life experiences and everything we think and feel. That’s because our emotions live in our bodies, and when we embrace our own innate healing capacity, we find relief, our authentic path to wholeness, and the most sustainable way to effectively heal mind, body, and spirit.

Jin Shin Jyutsu, another energetic healing art, facilitates the flow of energy in our body. Energy blockages in the body due to stress, diet, lifestyle, and even environmental factors, can be a contributing factor to “dis-ease.” In order to function at our best, our internal energy must flow freely. Susan can help us alleviate pain and help us be at the top of our game mentally and physically through these light touch energy techniques. She also teaches self-care, so you can do it yourself and put healing into your own hands.

Another healing modality she works with is Medical Qi Gong, which harmonizes the energy pathways (aka “meridians”) in our body by balancing our life-force energy or “chi.”

Susan’s warm, practical, and evidence-based approaches make her relatable to all the clients who seek her services for profound healing. When you work with Susan you will experience more energy, wellbeing, and the ability to align with your true self and thrive.

Her interview with Jim Masters is not to be missed as she discusses her wonderful work and takes us on a new journey of hope, wisdom, and vitality so we are ready to live with inner peace. We will become less stressed, more at ease, and filled with light and compassion for ourselves and others. We can finally embrace a holistic lifestyle and embark on a journey towards optimal health and wellness.

