BOS to Release Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2023 and Host a Conference Call on November 30, 2023

RISHON LEZION, Israel, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BOSC ), announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 before the market opens on Thursday, November 30, 2023.



BOS will host a conference call on November 30, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation.

To access the conference call, please click on the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86032588513?pwd=IZrcDvzp6KRbeUfXoxXBPNb1n1WMbL.1

or dial to: +1 646 876 9923, meeting ID - 860 3258 8513, passcode - 574037

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website: http://www.boscorporate.com

About BOS

BOS’ technologies enhance inventory processes through three business divisions:

The Intelligent Robotics division automates industrial and logistic inventory processes;

The RFID division marks and tracks inventory; and

The Supply Chain division manages inventory.

For additional information contact: Eyal Cohen, CEO +972-542525925 | eyalc@boscom.com