IPG Modernizes Identity Resolution with Launch of Real ID Cloud Solution

Powered by Acxiom, Real ID Accelerates Growth for Brands With 360-Degree View of Customers

New York, NY, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today unveiled Real ID ä in the Cloud , an identity resolution application built by Acxiom and designed to seamlessly integrate with a brand’s secure cloud ecosystem to power growth in a cookie-less world. Real ID enables marketers to recognize the real people behind the scattered data points, swiftly creating accurate, holistic customer views that tap into Acxiom’s best-in-class data assets. Real ID accelerates growth for brands by enhancing a marketer’s existing first-party data, without the cost, complexity, and risk of moving personally identifiable information (PII).

"At a time when personalized brand experiences are what every brand and marketer need to deliver, Real ID in the cloud addresses an industry need for identity resolution tools that prioritize consumer privacy in a post-cookie world. Built on ethically sourced data, Real ID is a significant step forward towards intelligent, data-driven decisions across all marketing channels and use cases, and underlines IPG's commitment to innovation and client success,” commented Philippe Krakowsky , CEO of Interpublic Group.

Acxiom and FCB, the global creative network within IPG, are using Real ID in the Cloud for shared clients to drive insights and accelerate growth for brands. The two agencies, alongside Snowflake and Nielsen, will discuss Real ID on Tuesday, October 17, at Advertising Week in a session called, “Clarity in the Cloud.”

Tina Allan , Global Chief Data & Intelligence Officer at FCB notes, "With Real ID, brands can finally share real insights gained from the first-party data they’ve been collecting across all their marketing programs without having to exchange PII. Real ID gives them a complete picture of their customers – including who their best customers are – by using the world’s most robust data set, housed within IPG’s Acxiom. The tool gives power back to brands, allowing them to accelerate growth through smarter customer engagement without compromising privacy or security."

Powered by Acxiom's market-leading global data set and proprietary customer intelligence solutions, Real ID is built for native cloud integration and leverages the scalability and security of cloud platforms like Amazon Web Service (AWS), Google Cloud, and Snowflake to offer:

High-Precision Matching: Assigns unique IDs to customer data , achieving exceptional match rates through Acxiom’s expert data hygiene , validation, and census-scale identity graph .

Advanced Data Privacy: Eliminates the need to move PII, avoiding resource-intensive implementations and lengthy contract procedures while ensuring adherence to state regulations, using rigorous data access controls, encryption, and governance.

Future-Ready Design: Promises adaptability to market and technological shifts (including the deprecation of third-party cookies and mobile IDs) through cloud-enabled architecture, maximizing business growth and ROI.

Eugene Becker , General Manager of Global Data and Identity Products at Acxiom explains, "Real ID's differentiation and power derive from its cloud-native integrations, that enable high fidelity matching with zero PII movement. Brands and agencies can quickly scale, operationalize insights, distribute audiences to platforms like Facebook and Yahoo, and optimize their budgets for the best possible outcomes. We’ve had a lot of success working with FCB and look forward to more of our IPG sister companies realizing the potential of what Real ID can do for their clients.”

Key Benefits of Acxiom’s Real ID in the cloud:

Real Human Insights: Craft campaign and customer loyalty strategies informed by data based on actual people, not proxies or survey data.

Strategic Collaborations: Securely share data among brands without moving PII, optimizing clean room performance, unlocking high match rates, co-marketing opportunities and new revenue streams.

Unified Data Performance: Extract insights from consolidated data sources, enrich proprietary data , and drive advanced analytics to create memorable experiences.

For more details about Acxiom’s Real ID in the cloud, visit Acxiom.com/real-id .

About Acxiom

Acxiom partners with the world's leading brands to create customer intelligence, enabling data-driven marketing experiences that generate value for people and for brands. The experts in identity , the ethical use of data , cloud-first customer data management , and analytics solutions , Acxiom makes the complex marketing ecosystem work, applying customer intelligence wherever brands and customers meet. By helping brands genuinely understand people, Acxiom enables experiences so relevant and respectful, people are willing to explore new brands and stay loyal to those they love. For more than 50 years, Acxiom has improved clients' customer acquisition, growth, and retention. With locations in the US, UK, China, Poland, and Germany, Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit Acxiom.com .

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) ( www.interpublic.com ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.93 billion in 2022.

