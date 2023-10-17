Submit Release
Mystery date: when is the right time to call a general election?

Will it be May? Maybe October? Perhaps November? Surely not January 2025? Yes, everyone is talking about when the next general election is going to be held – and speculating when Rishi Sunak will decide to go to the country. 

So is it right for the prime minister to have the power to choose the date of a general election? What are the key considerations to make when looking at the polls – or the weather forecast? And what does history tell us about when is the right time to call an election – and when is the wrong time to stick rather than twist? 

This special episode of Inside Briefing brings together three veterans of elections that were – or maybe weren’t – to look back on their experiences and discuss what might happen next.

  • Former Labour MP Jacqui Smith was home secretary when Gordon Brown chose not to call a general election in the autumn of 2007.
  • Katie Perrior was working as the Number 10’s director of communications when Theresa May decided to call a snap election in 2017.
  • Political adviser and pollster James Johnson worked in Number 10 as a strategic adviser to Theresa May between 2016 and 2019.

