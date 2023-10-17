Third Macao Week of 2023 – “Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen” will commence next week to brand the destination with colorful “tourism +”

MACAU, October 17 - 【MGTO】Preview video of Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen

Since Macao’s lifting of border restrictions, the Macao Special Administrative Region Government has kept pushing forward a series of destination promotions in the Mainland. The mega roadshow “Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen” will be staged along Zhongshan Road Pedestrian Street in Siming District of Xiamen from 26 – 30 October. As the third event of its kind this year, the Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen will showcase Macao’s diverse “tourism +” offerings to Xiamen residents by the mega roadshow, mapping show and gastronomic promotion among other highlights. The aim is to expand the Mainland market and attract Mainland residents to Macao for the wonderful festivals and events in the second half of the year.

Grand opening on 26 October

Engaging several local governmental entities, enterprises, commerce and community associations, the Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen will be grandly unveiled by an opening ceremony on 26 October. A mega roadshow will enliven Zhongshan Road Pedestrian Street in Siming District of Xiamen for five consecutive days to showcase Macao’s vibrant “tourism +”.

Experience Macao’s glamour in “tourism +”

There will be different themed zones/booths at the roadshow as follows: overview about Macao and its gastronomy, festivals and events; “A glimpse into Macao Grand Prix Museum”; MAK MAK Flash Shop; MAK MAK House of Wonder; Macao’s diverse culture; Macao’s sport events; Macao’s tourism products for sale; trade, commerce and economy of Macao; an informative display from Economic and Technological Development Bureau, as well as a showcase of Macao’s tourism industry presented by the six integrated resort enterprises and airline company, among other zones. The booths will spotlight Macao’s colorful dimensions of tourism, trade and commerce, culture and creativity, sports, entertainment and more. Spectators can enjoy scheduled wonderful performances at the main stage, as well as performances joined by local performers for cultural and artistic exchanges.

Cultural fusion with Fujian custom game

The roadshow will feature a game named “MAK MAK mooncake”. Adapted from the mooncake dice game as a special custom in Fujian, the dice game replaces the dice numbers with the pictures of Macao’s unique elements. Participants not just can win prizes in accord with their results but also can learn more about Macao’s culture and landmarks in the game, which is a cultural blend of Fujian and Macao.

Spectacular mapping show

During the roadshow, mapping shows themed around “Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen” and “Experience Macao Unlimited” will take place upon the façade of Seashine Department Store on Zhongshan Road Pedestrian Street every 30 minutes between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. every evening from 26 to 30 October. Every show spans about 3.5 minutes.

Special travel offers from businesses

For this Macao Week, tourism businesses will present over 42 million RMB’s worth of special travel offers on air tickets, hotels, dining and more for sale at the roadshow and different platforms.

A culinary encounter between Xiamen and Macao

MGTO, Galaxy MacauTM Integrated Resort and the hotel of Andaz Xiamen will jointly organize the gastronomic promotion “Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen — Explore Taste of Macao in Xiamen”. The event is supported by Dehua County of Quanzhou, Fujian and Macau Beer. During the period of the event, Andaz Xiamen will feature a Macanese menu and the flash shop of Grandma Rosa’s Portuguese Tarts, offering a window onto Macao’s food scene as a Creative City of Gastronomy.

Fujian and Macao trade networking for business opportunities

MGTO and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) will hold a destination presentation and networking seminar as well as a Xiamen-Macao business matching and networking seminar on 25 and 26 October respectively to present Macao’s resources and strengths to Xiamen’s tourism and commerce officials, members of the trade, investors and media. Industry delegates from both sides will connect and discuss business opportunities at the seminars for further cooperation.

Multichannel promotions for Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen

MGTO will roll out an extensive promotional campaign for the Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen on various online and offline platforms while leveraging the wide influence of travel KOLs in the Mainland. The Office seeks to attract local residents to the roadshow for an experience of Macao’s glamorous “tourism +” for destination marketing. For more information about the Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen, please visit MGTO’s official accounts on WeChat, Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Douyin.