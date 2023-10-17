UM rector leads delegation to visit top universities in South Korea and sign cooperation agreements

MACAU, October 17 - Yonghua Song, rector of the University of Macau (UM), recently led a delegation to visit several top universities in South Korea to expand the university’s international network and strengthen exchanges and cooperation with other higher education institutions in the Asia-Pacific region. During the visits, a number of cooperation agreements were signed and discussions were held to explore joint training of innovative talent with international competitiveness.

The UM delegation first visited Korea University and was received by its vice president, Sang Kee Song. The two parties signed a student exchange agreement, as well as a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between faculties. They also exchanged views on further cooperation in student and faculty exchanges, organisation of academic seminars, and promotion of joint research projects. The delegation then visited Ewha Womans University and met with its president, Eun Mee Kim, and other representatives to discuss how to promote student and faculty exchanges and collaboration in talent cultivation. The two parties also signed a student exchange agreement and a memorandum of understanding. Representatives of UM’s Faculty of Business Administration also paid a visit to its counterpart at Ewha Womans University to explore research and education collaboration in the field of business.

At Sungkyunkwan University, Song signed a memorandum of understanding with its president Jibeom Yoo. They also held discussions and exchanged views on fostering student and faculty exchanges, facilitating joint research and exchange programmes, and other areas of cooperation. During their visit to Kyung Hee University, the UM delegation met with its provost, Ohbyung Kwon. The two parties exchanged views and signed a student exchange agreement. Representatives of UM’s Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences also paid a visit to the College of Korean Medicine of Kyung Hee University to discuss research collaboration and organising academic conferences in the field of traditional medicine. UM’s delegation also visited Yonsei University and met with its provost, Eunkyoung Kim, where they discussed how to strengthen bilateral cooperation. The two parties also signed a memorandum of understanding. In addition, at Hanyang University, representatives of UM’s Faculty of Business Administration explored cooperation opportunities with its counterpart there in the field of business.

During their trip to South Korea, Song and the UM delegation also met with Xing Haiming, Chinese Ambassador to South Korea, and Ai Hongge, education counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in South Korea. During the meeting, Song introduced to them UM’s development, as well as its international strategic layout, cooperation with higher education institutions in South Korea, and future prospects. Xing spoke highly of the university’s rapid development and achievements in internationalisation in recent years, and stated that the embassy will give full support for cooperation and exchanges between UM and higher education institutions in South Korea. The two sides also had in-depth discussions and exchanged ideas on fostering academic collaboration between the Macao SAR and South Korea.

Members of the UM delegation included Chen Xin, director of the Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences; Wang Ruibing, director of the Global Affairs Office; Loi Chi Ho, associate dean of the Faculty of Business Administration; So Siu Ian, assistant dean of the Faculty of Business Administration; and Ung Oi Lam, programme director of the Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences.