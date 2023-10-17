Blink Charging Selected as Official Electric Vehicle Charging Provider for the City of Miami Beach, Florida

Blink to provide expanded charging infrastructure and support a more sustainable future for the City.



Miami Beach, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced it has secured a contract as an official EV charging provider for the City of Miami Beach. The agreement sets the stage for Blink Charging and the City of Miami Beach to electrify city fleets and provide charging solutions for employees, residents, and visitors.

As part of the seven-year agreement, Blink will offer the City its advanced Series 7 and Series 8 chargers. These Level 2 EV chargers are multi-vehicle, ENERGY STAR® certified and ADA-compliant charging stations with the option to be installed in both wall-mounted and pedestal-mounted configurations, making them an ideal solution for the City. The Blink Level 2 (L2) Series 7 charging stations are intended for charging the City’s fleet, allowing for two vehicles to charge simultaneously. The L2 Series 8 chargers are designed for commercial applications, where drivers can conveniently pay with credit or a digital wallet. Blink will operate, maintain, and manage the EV charging stations for the City’s parking facilities, garages, and surface lots.

“The City of Miami Beach and Blink are focused on leading the electrification of transportation together,” said Brendan Jones, President and CEO of Blink Charging. “As we set our sights on providing holistic, targeted charging options for EV drivers throughout Miami and the world, we’ll continue to lay the groundwork for an electric revolution. It’s very rewarding to have a direct role in reducing emissions and improving convenience in Miami Beach. We are grateful for the City’s trust and our shared vision.”

Blink will support the City’s mission in addressing environmental concerns related to climate change. In the past two months, Blink has reached similar agreements with the State of Utah and the Tennessee Valley Authority. These agreements followed the announcement of Blink’s strongest financial quarter in history.

“The City of Miami Beach has established a very ambitious goal of converting hundreds of city vehicles to hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles in the near future,” explained City of Miami Beach Manager Alina T. Hudak. “We are pleased to continue working with Blink, who not only shares our goals for green energy, but is also a local company that contributes to the Miami Beach economy.”

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has contracted, sold, or deployed nearly 78,000 charging ports worldwide, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner, BlueLA and Envoy. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to half of passenger cars sold in the US by 2030, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact

Jon Myers

PR@BlinkCharging.com

305-521-0200 ext. 266