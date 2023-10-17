US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has returned to Israel to consult with officials over the conflict with Hamas. He’s arrived in Tel Aviv for his second visit in less than a week.
He’s scheduled to meet Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as President Isaac Herzog – along with their war cabinet. Blinken has been visiting leaders in several other countries in the region in recent days, including Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
You just read:
Blinken in Israel: What can US diplomacy do to end the war?
