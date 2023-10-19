AeroDefense Deploys AirWarden Remote ID Receiver at Two NCAA Division I College Stadiums

The AirWarden Remote ID Receiver

The Cost-Effective, Reliable Technology Leverages FAA Remote ID Standard to Identify Drones and Pilots in Real-Time

OCEANPORT, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this year AeroDefense announced its latest innovation - the AirWarden Remote ID Receiver: a low-cost, yet effective drone detection solution. Today AeroDefense announced the University of Washington (Husky Stadium) and Fresno State (Valley Children’s Stadium) have deployed their AirWarden receiver to safeguard events against unauthorized drone flights.

In recent years, college stadiums across the country have witnessed a concerning rise in drone incursions that threaten fan and player safety and disrupt events. The American-made AirWarden Remote Identification (ID) Receiver receives real-time Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandated Remote ID broadcasts that include drone location and altitude along with pilot location information and automatically sends alerts so stadium security personnel can quickly disrupt potentially dangerous drone flights.

Key Benefits of the AeroDefense AirWarden Remote ID Receiver:

1. Real-Time Drone and Pilot Detection: The AirWarden system provides real-time alerts and precise location data for drones and their pilots operating in and around the stadium, ensuring rapid response to any unauthorized drone activity. Stadium security minimizes risk when they can locate the pilot and force the pilot to land the drone safely.

2. Significant Detection Range: Depending on the drone configuration and environment, the receiver’s detection range is expected to be between one and eight kilometers which may provide drone detection for the entire campus.

3. User-Friendly Interface: Designed with simplicity and efficiency in mind, the AirWarden system's Command Console empowers security personnel at stadiums like Husky Stadium and Valley Children’s Stadium to easily monitor and manage drone activity within their airspace. The adjustable alert zone ensures that personnel are only notified of drone activity in their area of concern while the system still tracks drone activity outside of it.

4. Quick and Easy Installation: The receiver only takes about ten minutes to install on a building or pole and receives power over Ethernet. It connects to the LTE network and AirWarden Command Console in the cloud for immediate access.

Dan Erickson, Associate Athletic Director, Events and Facilities, at the University of Washington said, “The interface is very user-friendly which made the learning curve virtually non-existent. The AeroDefense support team has also done an incredible job of responding to minor issues quickly, in real time to ensure any small problems are solved.” Dale Codrington, Director of Events, from Fresno State continued, “Customer service gets five stars in my book! At every turn they were there to assist me in deploying the system.”

AeroDefense's Remote ID Receiver offers an affordable drone detection solution suitable for any facility seeking cost-effective airspace security.

About AeroDefense: AeroDefense offers fixed and mobile drone detection solutions for stadiums, airports, correctional facilities, military forces, and other critical infrastructure. AeroDefense’s patented Radio Frequency (RF)-based drone detection system, AirWarden™, detects, classifies, locates, and tracks both drone and pilot simultaneously, providing actionable intelligence to respond effectively (and safely) to drone threats. AeroDefense diligently ensures compliance with all laws and regulations governing drone detection technology, demonstrating their commitment to responsible and legal use in safeguarding airspace. Based in Oceanport, NJ, AeroDefense is a privately held company with all engineering, manufacturing, and support based in the US. To learn more about AeroDefense and AirWarden, please visit www.AeroDefense.tech.

