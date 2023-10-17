Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Data for its Novel Cannabinoid Type-1 Receptor Inverse Agonist in a Pre-Clinical Model of Obesity Along with Presentations at Obesity Week 2023

CRB-913 is a novel highly peripherally restricted CB1 inverse agonist with potent monotherapy efficacy in DIO mouse model

Weight loss and related outcomes markedly enhanced in combination with tirzepatide, semaglutide or liraglutide

NORWOOD, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a precision oncology company, today announced results of a pre-clinical study on its CRB-913 cannabinoid type-1 receptor (CB1) inverse agonist have been selected for oral presentation at the 11th annual Obesity Journal Symposium, held during the 2023 Obesity Week Conference in Dallas, Texas October 14-17, 2023. In addition, the work has also been selected as a late breaking poster.

Separately, a manuscript of the selected study, titled Novel CB1R Inverse Agonist CRB-913 Enhances Efficacy of Tirzepatide, Semaglutide and Liraglutide in the DIO Mouse Model (Morningstar, et al), will also be published in the November edition of Obesity, the scientific journal of The Obesity Society.

“These data point to the potential of CRB-913, both as a monotherapy in combination with incretin therapies,” said Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus. “We look forward to this differentiated anti-obesity drug candidate advancing to the clinic and to selecting the best partnership path forward to accelerate that process.”

The pre-clinical study evaluated the anti-obesity effects of CRB-913, a peripherally restricted inverse agonist as monotherapy and in combination with incretin analogs (tirzepatide, semaglutide, or liraglutide) in a diet induced-obesity (DIO) mouse model. CRB-913 demonstrated markedly enhanced plasma exposure and markedly reduced brain levels compared to the first generation CB1 inverse agonist rimonabant. CRB-913 monotherapy yielded dose-dependent decrease in body weight in DIO mice that was further enhanced in combination with tirzepatide, semaglutide, or liraglutide. Concomitantly, improvements were observed in body fat content, leptinemia, insulin resistance, liver triglycerides, liver fat deposits and liver histology. All changes were statistically significant. CRB-913 did not induce any loss of lean mass. Investigators concluded that CRB-913, in combination with incretin analogs, could potentially deliver meaningful improvements in obesity and related conditions.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Corbus”) is a precision oncology company committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well understood biological pathways. Corbus’ internal development pipeline includes CRB-701, a next generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload and CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody which blocks the activation of TGFβ expressed on cancer cells. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's restructuring, trial results, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential,” "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors on our operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Sean Moran

Chief Financial Officer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

smoran@corbuspharma.com

Bruce Mackle

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com