Coveo Announces Date of Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions Inc. (“Coveo”) (TSX: CVO), a market-leading platform that enables individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences at scale with Semantic search, AI recommendations, and GenAI answering, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2024 ended September 30, 2023, after market close on Monday, November 6, 2023. Coveo will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Louis Têtu, Chairman and CEO, and other members of the senior leadership team.

Coveo Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call
   
Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Conference Call: https://emportal.ink/48vM7Bf
Use the link above to join the conference call without operator assistance. If you prefer to have operator assistance, please dial: 1-888-664-6392
Live Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/0BoMjwl5wAv
Webcast Replay: ir.coveo.com under the “News & Events” section


About Coveo
Coveo powers the digital experiences of the world’s most innovative brands serving millions of people and billions of interactions across every digital experience. After a decade of enriching our market-leading platform with forward-thinking global enterprises, we know what it takes to gain a trusted AI-experience advantage.

We strongly believe that the future is business-to-person, that experience is today’s competitive front line, a make or break for every business.

For enterprises to achieve this AI-experience advantage at scale, it is imperative to have an Enterprise Spinal and composable ability to deliver AI semantic search and generative experiences at each customer and employee interaction.

Our single SaaS AI platform and robust suite of AI & GenAI models are designed to transform the total experience from CX to EX across websites, ecommerce, service, and workplace. Powering individualized, trusted, and connected experiences across every interaction to delight customers and augment employees, and drive superior business outcomes. Our platform is certified ISO 27001, HIPAA compliant, SOC2 compliant, and 99.999% SLA resilient. We are a Salesforce Summit ISV Partner, an SAPⓇ Endorsed App, and an Adobe Gold Partner.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

Contact Information

Paul Moon
Head of Investor Relations
investors@coveo.com


