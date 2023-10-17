Coveo Announces Date of Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions Inc. (“Coveo”) (TSX: CVO), a market-leading platform that enables individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences at scale with Semantic search, AI recommendations, and GenAI answering, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2024 ended September 30, 2023, after market close on Monday, November 6, 2023. Coveo will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Louis Têtu, Chairman and CEO, and other members of the senior leadership team.

Coveo Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time Conference Call: https://emportal.ink/48vM7Bf

Use the link above to join the conference call without operator assistance. If you prefer to have operator assistance, please dial: 1-888-664-6392 Live Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/0BoMjwl5wAv Webcast Replay: ir.coveo.com under the “News & Events” section



