JumpCloud Releases JumpCloud Go™ for Phishing-Resistant Passwordless Authentication and More in Newest Release

New capabilities deliver safer user access, workflow automation, and cost savings for IT teams and MSPs

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced a slate of new features to its open directory platform. Today’s release enhances organizations’ security capabilities and improves identity and device management for users, admins, and managed service providers (MSPs) who oversee their IT access.



JumpCloud’s announcements today represent dramatic new capabilities for IT admins and MSPs. For IT admins, these platform extensions and enhancements deliver new workflow automations that reduce day-to-day operational burden and add a new passwordless experience that improves user access and enhances the overall security posture of the organization. For MSPs, JumpCloud resellers, and channel partners, the new addition improves the ability for JumpCloud to interoperate with a customer’s existing identity provider and enhances how MSPs can secure and manage Android devices. For JumpCloud, these new powerful platform capabilities reinforce why so many organizations around the world have scrapped or phased out legacy technologies in favor of JumpCloud’s modern, cloud-based platform approach.

“Rising security threats and tool sprawl from overly complex identity, access, and device management stacks make it difficult for modern enterprises to deliver secure, frictionless access,” said Greg Armanini, vice president, product management, JumpCloud. “With the new JumpCloud Go™ passwordless authentication, Android Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) release, Dynamic Groups automation, and other new capabilities, JumpCloud makes it easy for IT teams and MSPs to deliver the safest online identity, the easiest login experience for users, and a simple, intuitive process for securely managing users and whatever IT resources they need.”

JumpCloud Go:

JumpCloud Go is a hardware-protected and phishing-resistant passwordless login method that allows users seamless access to web resources from managed devices. JumpCloud Go is supported on MacOS and Windows and integrates with device biometric authenticators (Apple Touch ID or Windows Hello) to satisfy traditional password sign-in challenges. Users experience minimal interruptions with JumpCloud Go, and are prompted for input only when required. This simpler and more secure login experience drastically reduces exposure to cyberattacks, improving both security and productivity.

Dynamic Group Management:

Dynamic Groups allows IT admins to manage group membership via configurable attribute-driven rules. This automates user and device group memberships so IT admins can increase their efficiency, reduce costs, and improve the security and compliance postures in their organization. Everyday workflows enhanced by Dynamic Groups include seamless user onboarding and lifecycle management, application auto provisioning, and device policy automation.

Android Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM):

JumpCloud Android EMM enables customers and MSPs to securely select, deploy, and manage Android devices and services throughout their environment. It increases visibility, security, and control on a wide range of Android corporate-owned devices (COD) and bring-your-own devices (BYOD), allowing for flexible policy management that takes into account the critical need to secure corporate data while respecting employees’ personal privacy. With zero-touch enrollment for COD deployment (planned for Q4 of this year), large-scale rollouts are fast, easy, and secure for the organization and employees.

Remote Access with Background Tools:

JumpCloud Remote Access is a new offering which includes current Remote Assist features plus new Background Tools: Remote Command Line and Remote File Manager. IT teams are now able to perform both live training, screen sharing, or screen control with Remote Assist as well as discreet troubleshooting with Background Tools. Together they empower IT teams to easily connect to their end-users’ multi-OS machines (Windows, macOS, and Linux) to efficiently and effectively resolve their technical problems.



For MSPs, the new Remote Access capabilities paired with JumpCloud’s leading identity, access, and device management enables consolidation of multiple point solutions into one platform, increasing reselling margins while decreasing operating costs and security risks. Remote Access is planned for delivery to customers and MSPs in Q4.

Federated Authentication:

JumpCloud is introducing federated authentication for device login and self-service provisioning, enabling organizations to keep their current identity provider (IdP) in place when implementing JumpCloud for device management. Customers can easily configure an external IdP such as Okta or other OpenID Connect (OIDC)-compliant identity source to enable authentications from the cloud account to authorize user accounts and access on those managed devices. Federation is currently in Beta and will be available in Q4.

