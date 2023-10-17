TrxADE Health, Inc. affirms its commitment to the pharmaceutical space via its subsidiary Trxade, Inc. which operates the pharmaceutical marketplace and added more members in the third quarter of 2023.

TAMPA, FL, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRxADE HEALTH, INC. (NASDAQ: MEDS) (“TRxADE”), a parent company of pharmaceutical business-to-business exchange platform, which recently merged with Superlatus, Inc. (“Superlatus”), today reconfirms its commitment to pharmaceutical marketplace via its subsidiary Trxade, Inc. and is pleased to clarify its commitment to the pharmaceutical industry. Trxade, Inc., a subsidiary of Trxade Health, Inc. (the “Company”), will continue to focus on the pharmaceutical space. The Company is dedicated to serving the pharmaceutical industry and its over 13,000 members, reinforcing its position as a key player in this critical sector, adding 199 new members to its marketplace in the third quarter of 2023.



In recent weeks, there may have been some confusion regarding the Company’s strategic direction in the pharmaceutical space. We are pleased to clarify that this confusion was the result of a misunderstanding, and the Company's commitment to the pharmaceutical industry remains as strong as ever. The Company maintains its sole focus on the pharmaceutical sector, providing innovative solutions to address the evolving needs of this industry.

The Company, under the leadership of its experienced and visionary team, continues to develop and deliver cutting-edge technologies, services, and solutions to empower pharmaceutical professionals, pharmacists, and healthcare stakeholders. The Company's dedication to advancing pharmaceutical care, increasing transparency, and improving accessibility to medications remains at the core of its mission.

In light of the ongoing changes and challenges in the pharmaceutical industry, the Company remains committed to its mission of driving innovation, fostering partnerships, and contributing to the growth and success of its customers and partners. The Company's unwavering focus on the pharmaceutical sector enables it to better address the unique needs and challenges facing this vital industry.

The Company would like to extend gratitude to its loyal customers, partners, and stakeholders for their continued support. We remain committed to providing exceptional service, fostering innovation, and supporting the growth and prosperity of the pharmaceutical space.

About Trxade, Inc.

Trxade, Inc. is a safe and secure platform for pharmacies to utilize in its day-to-day operations. Trxade, Inc. is to transform pharmaceutical procurement through innovation, transparency, and cost savings, empowering pharmacies to thrive. Trxade, Inc. advanced security measures ensure that all data and transactions are protected, giving our customers peace of mind when using our services. More information at https://rx.trxade.com

About TRxADE HEALTH, INC.

TRxADE Health, Inc. is a parent company with various subsidiaries which include the pharmaceutical marketplace https://rx.trxade.com, plant-based food www.superlatus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. TRxADE intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or TRxADE’s future performance or future financial condition. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about TRxADE, its industry, beliefs, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding TRxADE’s or TRxADE’s management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, including TRxADE and Superlatus’ plans for and the potential benefits of the supplier agreement and the products, markets, and expected future performance and market opportunities of TRxADE and Superlatus. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond TRxADE’s control) that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These risks include risks relating to agreements with third parties; TRxADE’s ability to raise funding in the future, as needed, and the terms of such funding, including potential dilution caused thereby; TRxADE’s ability to continue as a going concern; security interests under certain of TRxADE’s credit arrangements; TRxADE’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market; claims relating to alleged violations of intellectual property rights of others; the outcome of any current legal proceedings or future legal proceedings that may be instituted against TRxADE; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to TRxADE’s business plan; and those risks detailed in TRxADE’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. TRxADE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after that date, except as otherwise provided by law.

Investor Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com