NV5 to Host Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call on Thursday, November 2nd at 4:30pm ET

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Thursday, November 2, 2023, following the close of the markets. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time the same day.



NV5 Chairman and CEO, Dickerson Wright, and Chief Financial Officer, Edward Codispoti, will host the call followed by a question and answer session.

Thursday, November 2, 2023

4:30 p.m. Eastern

+1 (888) 412-4117

+1 (646) 960-0284

6172299

https://ir.nv5.com



Participants joining by phone are requested to call the conference line ten minutes early to avoid wait times while connecting to the call. The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “Investors” section of the NV5 website. The press release announcing financial results and the presentation slides to be covered during the conference call will also be posted on the site.



About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: utility services, infrastructure engineering, construction quality assurance, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

