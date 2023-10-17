mophie introduces the snap+ juice pack mini with stand and the 3-in-1 extendable stand with MagSafe for fast, convenient charging

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie®, a leading brand in power, today announced the snap+ juice pack mini with stand, the newest addition to its juice pack lineup, and the 3-in-1 extendable stand with MagSafe to help consumers stay powerful.



The snap+ juice pack mini with stand snaps magnetically into place on the back of your phone. Charging begins on contact, delivers up to a 100% charge, and holds your phone upright so you can watch a movie or video chat while it charges. Or throw the juice pack mini with stand in your pocket or bag for easy back-up power when you’re on-the-go. It’s MagSafe and wireless charging compatible. And the magnetic array ensures you get perfect alignment for optimal charging.

The juice pack mini with stand features the following:

Wireless Charging Compatible: The magnetic array is compatible with MagSafe enabled iPhones with up to 7.5W for iOS.

The magnetic array is compatible with MagSafe enabled iPhones with up to 7.5W for iOS. Kickstand Function: The stand allows you to view your phone while it charges.

The stand allows you to view your phone while it charges. Up to 100% Extra Battery 1 : The snap+ juice pack mini with stand offers enough power for a full charge.

The snap+ juice pack mini with stand offers enough power for a full charge. Contains a 5,000mAh Internal Battery: The snap+ juice pack mini with stand has the power to help you conquer your day.

The snap+ juice pack mini with stand has the power to help you conquer your day. Charges on Contact: Just place the snap+ juice pack mini with stand on your phone to begin charging automatically.

Just place the snap+ juice pack mini with stand on your phone to begin charging automatically. Magnetic Positioning for Accurate Alignment: Magnetic positioning ensures accurate alignment for optimal wireless charging.

Magnetic positioning ensures accurate alignment for optimal wireless charging. Versatile USB-C Port: The USB-C port can output up to 12W and input up to 20W.

The USB-C port can output up to 12W and input up to 20W. Universal Wireless Charging: iPhone series 15/14/13/12 are compatible.

The 3-in-1 extendable stand with MagSafe delivers up to 15W of power to your phone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. The extendable stand with weighted base saves space on your work surface and lifts your phone up to your line of sight while it charges. So, you can video chat or make hands-free calls. The extendable stand and adjustable head let you find the perfect, flattering viewing angle. And the magnetic surface ensures precise alignment for charging that begins on contact.

The 3-in-1 extendable stand with MagSafe features the following:

Fast Wireless Charging: This MFi-certified 3-in1 charger delivers up to 15W of fast-charging wireless power to your Apple devices.

This MFi-certified 3-in1 charger delivers up to 15W of fast-charging wireless power to your Apple devices. Made for MagSafe: This 3-in-1 stand is MFi-certified so you know it’s safe to use with your Apple devices.

This 3-in-1 stand is MFi-certified so you know it’s safe to use with your Apple devices. Accurate Alignment for a Full Charge: The magnetic charging pad ensures your phone snaps into the sweet spot for optimal charging that begins on contact.

The magnetic charging pad ensures your phone snaps into the sweet spot for optimal charging that begins on contact. Fast Apple Watch Charger: The 3-in-1 extendable stand with MagSafe can charge your Apple Watch Ultra/8/7 from 0-80% in approximately 45 minutes. 2

The 3-in-1 extendable stand with MagSafe can charge your Apple Watch Ultra/8/7 from 0-80% in approximately 45 minutes. Space-saving Design: The 3-in-1 extendable stand with MagSafe takes up little surface area and holds your devices above the clutter of a desk or tabletop.

The 3-in-1 extendable stand with MagSafe takes up little surface area and holds your devices above the clutter of a desk or tabletop. Extendable Stand: The charging stand extends from approximately 7.5” to 16” so you can set your phone screen in your line of site.

The charging stand extends from approximately 7.5” to 16” so you can set your phone screen in your line of site. Tilting Head: The phone charging pad can be tilted to a perfect viewing angle or a flattering angle for video chats.

The phone charging pad can be tilted to a perfect viewing angle or a flattering angle for video chats. AirPods Charging Spot: The 3-in-1 extendable stand with MagSafe has a designated charging spot for AirPods that delivers up to 5W.

The 3-in-1 extendable stand with MagSafe has a designated charging spot for AirPods that delivers up to 5W. Portrait and Landscape Modes: The 3-in-1 extendable stand with MagSafe can charge your phone in portrait or landscape mode.

The 3-in-1 extendable stand with MagSafe can charge your phone in portrait or landscape mode. Weighted Steel Base: The sturdy, weighted steel base keeps the 3-in-1 charging stand stable and secure while it’s in use.

"We’re excited to introduce these products from mophie, and we invite users to experience charging accessories that are not just practical, but also versatile,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG. “The built-in kickstand on the snap+ juice pack mini with stand turns every charge into a hands-free experience, allowing you to effortlessly stay connected while your device powers up. And the 3-in-1 extendable stand levels up your desk or tabletop by freeing up space and keeping your phone line-of-site.”

Availability:

The snap+ juice pack mini with stand and the 3-in-1 extendable stand with MagSafe will be available in October for order on mophie.com and at Verizon, Best Buy, and Target retail stores nationwide. ZAGG warrants these product against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two years, as applicable, from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer.3

1Number of charges expressed in percentages are estimates based on wireless charging using a fully charged pre-production snap+ juice pack mini to charge an iPhone 14 Pro in default settings from 0-100%. Results will vary based on environmental factors, device settings, and individual usage.

2About fast charge on Apple Watch – Apple Support: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT212769

3See zagg.com/warranty-policies for more details.

MagSafe, AirPods, and Apple Watch are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. IOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 350 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

