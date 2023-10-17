SIOS Technology Announces Lineup of Featured Speakers at its Cloud Availability Symposium 2023 SQL Server Session on November 8

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp., an industry leader in application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR), today announced the lineup of featured speakers for the SQL Server Session of its SIOS Cloud Availability Symposium 2023: Disaster Recovery Mastery, the industry’s only event dedicated to HA/DR for critical applications in the cloud, held on November 8.



SIOS Cloud Availability Symposium is a global virtual conference for IT professionals focusing on the availability needs of the enterprise IT customer. Whether attendees are interested in learning the fundamentals of availability in the cloud or hearing about the latest developments in application and database protection, this event will deliver the information needed on application high availability clustering, disaster recovery, and protecting applications now and into the future.

As technology advances, IT teams need to adapt their thinking about application availability, performance, and efficiency. “The SIOS Cloud Availability Symposium offers valuable insights and the guidance of industry leading experts to help IT professionals implement effective SQL HA/DR strategies for both their current and future SQL Server Session environments,” said Margaret Hoagland, Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing, SIOS Technology.

Cloud Availability Symposium for SQL Server/Windows – November 8th

Disaster Recovery Mastery – With real-world examples and practical insights, HA/DR expert speakers will discuss the nuances and best practices of HA/DR for SQL Server environments specific industries and use cases as well as guidance on optimizing configuration and management.

Featured Sessions include:

Understanding SQL Server Storage Options in Cloud. Speaker: Joey D’Antoni, Principal Consultant at Denny Cherry & Associates Consulting



Speaker: Joey D’Antoni, Principal Consultant at Denny Cherry & Associates Consulting Navigating Cloud SLAs and Ensuring Application-Level Resilience. Speaker: Dave Bermingham, Director of Customer Success, SIOS Technology and MS MVP Emeritus, Windows Server Failover Clustering and Cloud and Data Center Management



Speaker: Dave Bermingham, Director of Customer Success, SIOS Technology and MS MVP Emeritus, Windows Server Failover Clustering and Cloud and Data Center Management High Availability Strategies for 24/7 Operations in Financial Services Organizations. Speaker: Todd Doane, Solutions Architect, SIOS Technology



Speaker: Todd Doane, Solutions Architect, SIOS Technology Mastering Disaster Recovery for SQL Server in Building Management and Security. Speaker: Todd Doane, Solutions Architect, SIOS Technology



About the Cloud Availability Symposium

The Cloud Availability Symposium is a free virtual event sponsored by SIOS Technology. Twice a year, SIOS brings together industry experts to discuss insights trends, challenges and best practices for application HA/DR in today’s fast-changing environment. To register and view full schedule, visit here: SIOS Cloud Availability Symposium 2023 - SQL Server Sessions | SIOS

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data - protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. (https://us.sios.com) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

