Revolo Biotherapeutics to Present Data from Phase 2a Clinical Trial of ‘1104 in Eosinophilic Esophagitis at ACG 2023

NEW ORLEANS and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolo Biotherapeutics (“Revolo” or the “Company”), a company developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases, today announced that it will present the previously announced Phase 2a trial data evaluating its immune-resetting drug candidate, ‘1104, in people with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), via a poster at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2023 Annual Scientific Meeting in Vancouver, Canada, from October 20-25.



Notably, Revolo’s poster has been recognized by the ACG Abstract Selection Committee with a Presidential Poster Award for high-quality, novel, and unique research. ACG 2023 has made abstracts available on its website.

“We’re looking forward to sharing these data with industry peers and leaders at ACG this year. As the unmet need for new treatment options for patients living with EoE continues to grow, we’re excited to advance ‘1104 through the clinic as a potentially life-altering treatment for EoE and other allergic diseases,” said Jonathan Rigby, Chief Executive Officer of Revolo.

Poster Details

Poster Number: P0390

Presenter: Evan S. Dellon, MD, MPH, University of North Carolina School of Medicine

Session Date and Time: Sunday, October 22, 2023, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. PT

Location: Exhibit Hall

About ‘1104

‘1104 is a first-in-class peptide that is involved in resetting the immune system. Revolo Bio has recently advanced ‘1104 through two Phase 2a trials: one in patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and one in patients with allergen sensitivity while exploring its potential for other allergic diseases.

About Revolo Biotherapeutics

Revolo Biotherapeutics is developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic disease, without the immune system suppression seen with current therapies. Its two drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, a protein and a peptide respectively, reset the immune system to prevent the chronic pro-inflammatory immune response that results in autoimmune or allergic disease. ‘1805 is a modified analogue of a key protein in immune function nearing initiation of a second Phase 2b clinical trial for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis and a Phase 2a clinical trial for an additional autoimmune indication. The disease-agnostic mechanism of action of Revolo Biotherapeutic’s assets provides a potential platform for the development of treatments for multiple autoimmune and allergic diseases.

For further information, please visit www.revolobio.com.

