RTI Announces its Third Automotive Forum: Putting Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) Development on the Fast Track to Production

Attendees will be the First to Receive an Unveiling of New Software Updates Around Functional Safety and Architectural Flexibility

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, today announced its third annual Automotive Forum to be held on November 9. At the event, automotive technology leaders will convene to address how to optimize development on a production-ready path. Event attendees will also be the first to hear about new safety and flexibility software updates to future-proof SDVs.



In the dynamic landscape of automotive technology, success depends on vehicle software. The challenge for OEMs is how to get to market faster while adhering to strict safety guidelines. Expedited progress depends on architectural flexibility, adaptability and interoperability to minimize proprietary code development, while adhering to functional safety requirements that meet evolving regulatory challenges.

During the event, Angel Berrio, Group Product Manager at RTI, will unveil new software that will ease automakers' journey to meet the most complicated demands of the automotive market. Tune into the session, “Building Functional Safety and Flexibility in Tomorrow’s Vehicles,” at 9:15 a.m. PT to learn more.

Please join us to hear insights and best practices that enable automotive manufacturers to innovate fearlessly while accelerating success. Featured speakers include:

Alexander Kocher, Former CEO at Elektrobit Automotive GmbH

Gerard Vink, Industry Specialist Product Definition at TASKING

Steve Crumb, Founding Executive Director, COVESA

Robert Day, Director, Automotive GTM, Arm & Governing Body Representative, SOAFEE

Michael Niklas-Höret, Deputy Chairperson, AUTOSAR

Stephen Miller, Technical Committee Chair, AVCC

Pedro Lopez, Automotive Director, RTI

Angel Berrio, Group Product Manager for Automotive & Aviation, RTI

Event Details:

What: RTI Automotive Forum 2023

When: Thursday, November 9 from 8:00 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. PT

Where: Virtual



To view the full agenda and save your spot for this complimentary event, please register here .

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext is the world's leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 2,000 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.

Download a free 30-day trial of the latest, fully-functional Connext software today: www.rti.com/downloads

Media Contacts: Tiffany Yang Public Relations, RTI press@rti.com