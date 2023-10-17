Poland’s Hawe Telekom Selects Infinera ICE6 800G Solution for High-capacity Services with Rapid Activation

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Hawe Telekom selected Infinera’s ICE6 800G coherent solution to deliver high-capacity wholesale services to network operators in Poland as well as interconnections to neighboring countries on its Frankfurt-Warsaw-Vilnius route. Hawe Telekom selected Infinera’s ICE6 based on the superior economics provided by its industry-leading optical performance as demonstrated during a live network trial from Frankfurt to Warsaw. Leveraging Infinera’s ICE6 800G solution, Hawe Telekom will launch its “Super Highspeed Delivery” product, a unique service offering that provides its customers with nx100G services that can be turned up within 48 hours.



Hawe Telekom is one of the leading operators in Poland that provides telecommunications services to other operators. It provides comprehensive and critical telecommunications services to fixed and mobile telephone network operators, cable television providers, internet providers, and all-fiber optic network operators on the Hawe National Fibre-Optic Network. Hawe Telekom is making new investments by building unique interconnection routes on the Polish border, ensuring that its services also reach other neighboring countries in the Central European region.

The trial between Frankfurt and Warsaw was conducted with Infinera’s partner, FCA S.A., and delivered high-performance 600G and 800G transmissions on Hawe Telekom’s national and international routes over its existing optical line system. With Infinera’s ICE6 800G solution, Hawe Telekom will be able to deliver the highest capacity services at the lowest cost per bit and power per bit to its customers enabling them to cost-effectively keep up with relentless bandwidth demand.

“The results achieved on our network have confirmed that we meet the highest operator standards and can provide services at the highest speeds. We are always looking for cutting-edge solutions, and our investments are always carefully planned, which is why we have opted for Infinera's ICE6 800G system, which allows us to use telecommunications services at the highest level of performance. One such service is ‘Super Highspeed Delivery’ which is unique in the market and enables Hawe Telekom to turn-up long-distance services within 48 hours of the order,” said Dominik Drozdowski, Vice President of the Management Board of Hawe Telekom S.A.

“Deploying Infinera’s innovative and industry-leading ICE6 solution enables Hawe Telekom to keep pace with bandwidth demands and scale as needed, delivering secure, high-capacity services at the lowest cost possible,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. “We are delighted to work with Hawe Telekom to deploy ICE6 across their network.”

