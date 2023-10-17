Spend Matters Names Resilinc to 2023’s ‘50 to Know’ List

Supply Chain Intelligence Source Recognizes Resilinc’s Risk Assessment and Resiliency Solutions for Seventh Straight Year

MILPITAS, CA, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, the world’s leading supply chain mapping, disruption sensing, and resiliency analytics company, was selected for Spend Matter’s 2023 50 to Know list. The 50 to Know list is comprised of solution providers that lead the charge on procurement and supply chain technologies and services, setting the industry standard. This is the seventh year in a row that Resilinc has been included on the list.

“Resilinc is honored to be named best-in-class by Spend Matters for a seventh consecutive year. To be consistently recognized as an industry leader validates our team’s dedication to creating an unrivaled environment where companies have unmatched visibility into their supply networks and can collaborate swiftly with suppliers amidst disruption,” said Resilinc CEO, Bindiya Vakil. “With over a decade of success delivering supply chain resilience through many serious disruptions, Resilinc has helped our many customers and their suppliers take control of their supply chains; turning risks into opportunities to capture market share, grow revenue, and be more cost competitive.”

With over 1 million supplier sites mapped down to the part level and 24/7 monitoring of risk events across millions of news and social feeds, Resilinc’s early-warning system alerts provide the first line of defense to customers of potential disruptions across suppliers, sites, and materials. Resilinc’s platform enables customers to collaborate closely with suppliers and provides data-backed actionable insights. Resilinc also offers AI-powered predictive solutions to predict delivery delays, price movements, and supply constraints for raw materials and commodities—before they happen.

"Resilinc features end-to-end SCRM functionality with deep SC network modeling (e.g., multi-tier BoM and part-level mapping), risk types, risk/resilience scoring, multilingual NLP, 24-7 monitoring/alerting, surveying and response/recovery workflows,” said Bertrand Maltaverne, Spend Matters Sr. Analyst (Supplier Management and Sourcing). “Resilinc utilizes over 104 million data sources, 800,000 suppliers, 4 million parts, and 1 million sites within its intuitive visual supply network and drillable dashboard. In addition to risk insights, it also provides category/market intelligence.”

Vendors listed in the 50 to Know list are independently selected by the Spend Matters analyst team over multiple rounds of debate, focusing on factors such as innovation, market presence, tech competency, and solution delivery.

The recognition will be announced at SIG’s Global Executive Summit in Scottsdale, Arizona on Oct. 16-18.

About Resilinc

Resilinc was founded with the purpose to strengthen global supply chains, making them resilient, sustainable, transparent, and secure. We do this via our technology-driven solutions which create an ecosystem where organizations can collaborate with their suppliers and customers with a spirit of transparency and trust to acquire unmatched visibility into their multi-tier supply networks, and partner across tiers seamlessly to recover supply chains during disruptions.

Since our launch in 2010 Resilinc has defined the supply chain mapping, monitoring, and resiliency space and is widely considered the gold standard for supply chain resiliency, worldwide. We help our customers protect revenue and turn supply chain risks into opportunities to gain competitive advantage. Learn more at www.resilinc.com.

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner.

###

Catherine Arthur Resilinc 480-695-9122 catherine.arthur@resilinc.com